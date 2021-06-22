Dental Liners and Bases Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2023

A fresh report titled “Dental Liners and Bases Market by Material (Zinc Oxide Eugenol, Glass Ionomer, Resin Modified Glass Ionomers, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Research & Academic Institutes) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Dental Liners and Bases Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global dental liners and bases market was valued at $1,292 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,057 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023. Dental liners are formulated using suitable materials that can be placed in the form of thin layers over exposed dentine within cavity preparation. On the contrary, dental bases are formulated using suitable materials that can be placed on the floor of the cavity preparation in a relatively thicker consistency.

The major functions of dental liners include dental sealing, pulpal protection, thermal insulation, and stimulation of the formation of secondary dentine. On the other hand, dental bases are largely employed to offer pulpal protection via thermal insulation. In addition, they are utilized to line out undercut areas for indirect restorations that include gold or composite inlays. Dental liners and bases form an integral part of dental caries management, wherein several dental liner/bases materials such as zinc oxide eugenol, glass ionomer, and resin modified glass ionomers are used.

Market players have invested in developing dental liners/bases products that can aid in several dental restoration treatment methods. For instance, Kerr Corporation offers calcium hydroxide-based cavity (dental) liner, Life, which is designed for direct pulp capping from mechanical exposure when root canal treatment is declined by patient. Moreover, 3M ESPE offers resin-modified glass ionomer, Vitrebond Plus, which is used for dentin lining of deep preparations. These product offerings by market players have increased the accessibility of dental liners/bases across different regions, further fueling the market growth.

The global dental liners and bases market is segmented based on material, end user, and region. On the basis of material, the market is classified into zinc oxide eugenol, glass ionomer, resin modified glass ionomers, and others. According to end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and research & academic institutes. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental liners and bases market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in dental liners and bases available globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

By Material

– Zinc Oxide Eugenol

– Glass Ionomer

– Resin-modified Glass Ionomers

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Dental Clinics

– Research & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

– 3M Company

– Coltene Holding AG

– Danaher Corporation (Kerr Corporation)

– Denmat Holdings LLC

– Dentsply Sirona Inc.

– GC Corporation

– Ivoclar Vivadent AG

– Shofu Dental Corporation

– VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

– VOCO GmbH

