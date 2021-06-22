Elastomers Market Outlook 2019-2027 – Trends, Demand, Production, Sales, Supply, Analysis & Forecast

The report on Elastomers Market 2019 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Elastomers Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

Elastomers are natural or synthetic elastic polymers with very weak intermolecular forces. They are widely applicable in major end-use industries due to their adaptability, functionality and cost-effectiveness. In addition they possess high durability, strength, and pliability which makes them ideal for use in the automotive industry. Elastomers are used in the manufacture of puncture resistant seals, for better impact-resistance in vehicle interiors, and in protection of wires and cables.

Advanced Elastomer Systems Limited (Exxon Mobil Corporation)

API S.p.A

BASF SE

Coim Group

Huntsman International LLC

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Miracll Chemical Co., Ltd.

PolyOne Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

The global elastomers market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as thermoset elastomers and thermoplastic elastomers. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as automobiles, sports, electronics, industrial, adhesives, and others.

