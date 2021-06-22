Endodontic Consumables Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023

A fresh report titled “Endodontic Consumables Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Endodontic Consumables Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global endodontic consumables market was valued at $1,181 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1,712 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023. Endodontics is the branch of dentistry that deals with the treatment of dental pulp and the tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth.

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions, increase in geriatric population who are more prone to dental disorders & tooth loss, surge in awareness towards oral hygiene, and growth in dental tourism drive the market. However, side effects and risks associated with endodontic treatment are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, huge market potential in the developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market during the forecast period.

The global endodontic consumables market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into endodontic file, obturator, and permanent endodontic sealer. By end user, it is divided dental clinic and hospital & dental academic research institute. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Endodontic File

By Material

– Stainless Steel File

– Alloy File

By Type

– Handheld RC File

– Rotary File

– – Obturator

– – Permanent Endodontic Sealer

By End User

– Dental Clinic

– Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Brasseler USA

– Coltene Holding AG

– Danaher Corporation

– Dentsply Sirona Inc.

– DiaDent Group International

– FKG Dentaire SA

– Ivoclar Vivadent AG

– Mani, Inc.

– Micro-Mega, SA

– Septodont Holding

List of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– Ultradent Products Inc,

– Peter Brasseler Holdings, L.P.

– Henry Schein, Inc.

– BDSI Limited

– VOCO GmbH

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top player positioning, 2016

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise in prevalence of dental diseases

3.3.1.2. Increase in geriatric population

3.3.1.3. Growth in dental tourism

3.3.1.4. Growth in awareness towards oral hygiene

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Side effects and risks associated with endodontic treatment

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Rise in disposable income and lucrative opportunities in the emerging economies

3.3.4. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: ENDODONTIC CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Endodontic files (root canal treatment)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Endodontic file, by material type

4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Stainless Steel File

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.3. Alloy File

4.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Endodontic file, by type

4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3.2. Handheld RC file

4.2.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3.3. Rotary file

4.2.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.5. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Obturator

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Permanent endodontic sealer

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

