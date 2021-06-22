Global Biopharmaceuticals Market is estimated to reach $526,008 million Forecast by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Biopharmaceuticals Market By Type (Monoclonal Antibody, Interferon, Insulin, Growth & Coagulation Factor, Erythropoietin, Vaccine, Hormone, and, Others) and Application (Oncology, Blood Disorder, Metabolic Disease, Infectious Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Neurological Disease, Immunology, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Biopharmaceuticals Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Biopharmaceuticals are drugs having a biological origin. These large and complex drugs, which often comprise heterogeneous mixtures, are produced using biotechnology and usually from genetically engineered cells. The global biopharmaceuticals market accounted for $186,470 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $526,008 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The global biopharmaceuticals market is driven by various factors, such as surge in prevalence of chronic diseases and rapid increase in the elderly population globally. Similarly, increase in strategic collaboration among the biopharmaceuticals companies is also expected to boost the market. However, high costs of drug development and a stringent regulatory scenario with respect to biopharmaceuticals are anticipated to impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in purchasing power of emerging economics is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players throughout the forecast period.

The global biopharmaceuticals market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into monoclonal antibody, interferon, insulin, growth and coagulation factor, erythropoietin, vaccine, hormone, and others. By application, it is categorized into oncology, blood disorder, metabolic disease, infectious disease, cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, immunology, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global biopharmaceuticals market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

– The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By product

– Monoclonal antibody

– Interferon

– Insulin

– Growth and coagulation factor

– Erythropoietin

– Vaccine

– Hormone

– Others

By application

– Oncology

– Blood disorder

– Metabolic disease

– Infectious disease

– Cardiovascular disease

– Neurological disease

– Immunology

– Others

By geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– Abbott Laboratories

– Amgen, Inc.

– Biogen, Inc.

– Eli Lilly and Company

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Novo Nordisk A/S

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Sanofi

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis, 2017

3.4. Clinical trials

3.5. Patent analysis, 2014-2018

3.5.1. Patent analysis, by year (2014-2018)

3.5.2. Patent analysis, by country

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases

3.6.1.2. Rise in geriatric population and improvement in healthcare infrastructure

3.6.1.3. Increase in strategic acquisitions and collaborations

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High cost of drug development and threat of failure

3.6.2.2. Stringent regulatory scenario

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Increase in purchasing power of emerging economics

CHAPTER 4: BIOPHARMACEUTICALS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Monoclonal Antibodies

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Interferons

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Insulin

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Growth and coagulation factors

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Erythropoietin

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Vaccines

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

4.8. Hormones

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market analysis, by country

4.9. Other

4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.9.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BIOPHARMACEUTICALS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Oncology

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Blood Disorders

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Metabolic Diseases

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Infectious Diseases

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Cardiovascular Diseases

5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Neurological Diseases

5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.2. Market analysis, by country

5.8. Immunology

5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.2. Market analysis, by country

5.9. Other Applications

5.9.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.9.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BIOPHARMACEUTICALS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. North America Biopharmaceuticals market size and forecast, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S. market size and forecast

6.2.2.1.1. U.S. Biopharmaceuticals market, by type

6.2.2.1.2. U.S. Biopharmaceuticals market, by application

6.2.2.2. Canada market size and forecast

6.2.2.2.1. Canada Biopharmaceuticals market, by type

6.2.2.2.2. Canada Biopharmaceuticals market, by application

6.2.2.3. Mexico market size and forecast

6.2.2.3.1. Mexico Biopharmaceuticals market, by type

6.2.2.3.2. Mexico Biopharmaceuticals market, by application

6.2.3. North America Biopharmaceuticals market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4. North America Biopharmaceuticals market size and forecast, by application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Europe Biopharmaceuticals market size and forecast, by country

6.3.2.1. Germany market size and forecast

6.3.2.1.1. Germany. Biopharmaceuticals market, by type

6.3.2.1.2. Germany Biopharmaceuticals market, by application

6.3.2.2. France market size and forecast

6.3.2.2.1. France Biopharmaceuticals market, by type

6.3.2.2.2. France Biopharmaceuticals market, by application

6.3.2.3. UK market size and forecast

6.3.2.3.1. UK Biopharmaceuticals market, by type

6.3.2.3.2. UK Biopharmaceuticals market, by application

6.3.2.4. Italy market size and forecast

6.3.2.4.1. Italy Biopharmaceuticals market, by type

6.3.2.4.2. Italy Biopharmaceuticals market, by application

6.3.2.5. Spain market size and forecast

6.3.2.5.1. Spain. Biopharmaceuticals market, by type

6.3.2.5.2. Spain Biopharmaceuticals market, by application

6.3.2.6. Rest of Europe market size and forecast

6.3.2.6.1. Rest of Europe Biopharmaceuticals market, by type

6.3.2.6.2. Rest of Europe Biopharmaceuticals market, by application

6.3.3. Europe Biopharmaceuticals market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4. Europe Biopharmaceuticals market size and forecast, by application

Continue…



