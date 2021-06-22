Global Egg Processing Machinery Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Eggs are a common ingredient used by master culinary chefs and homemakers alike. Its versatility gives eggs a superstar status in various dishes, being used as a binding agent, especially in bakery foods. But consider the steps involved in using an egg- breaking open the shell and, in most recipes, separating the yolk and the egg white. These twdon’t seem like much work till the bigger context is considered- one single egg is not enough tmake a substantial amount of a food item. In the food industry, get ta number in the order of thousands, and one can realize the humongous task at hand. The part played by the egg processing industry comes intpicture here.

The various steps part of the egg processing units include removal of egg shells, pasteurization, freezing, drying and packaging. These processes have seen significant technological advancements that have significantly improved the sanitation levels.

End-user/Technology

Egg washing technology uses abrasive brushes and acid cleaners. The sanitary standards for the egg breaking step are met using iodine-containing sanitizers. Since contamination is a serious problem in the industry, given the spread of diseases like Salmonella, advances in the mechanical egg breaking process allow quicker breaking of eggs.

This, in turn, reduces the liquid (yolk and egg white) handling phase that comes next.

In addition tthis, glucose is alsremoved at low temperatures in the pasteurization process, leading tlower bacteria levels. Timprove thermal pasteurization effectiveness, chemical techniques have alsseen advances.

Problem in the area of drying leads tthe problem of re-contamination due ta lot of air required. Final dry-package pasteurization can be done using dry egg whites.

Market Dynamics

The market is expected tsee an increase in the following years. Listed below are the factors:

Ease of use: Egg processing eliminates the steps involved in using them as an ingredient in various dishes. Separate liquids further helps consumers tuse the product in a tidier manner.

Increased shelf life: As mentioned in the technology, processing involves a series of pasteurization steps that increase the shelf life of the eggs.

Ease in storage: Eggs can be bulky tstore in the cartons in which they are generally sold. Hence, storage problems are solved due tprocessing eggs.

The trends are in favor of the industry- that should lead tan increase in the level of players. But high cost of initial investment required in the processing machinery has proven tbe a high entry barrier for small manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The market analysis can be done based on classification according tvarious parameters like equipment type, product type, and geography.

Based on equipment type

Pasteurizers

Homogenizers

Egg breakers and separators

Dryers

Based on product type

Liquid egg products

Dried egg products

Frozen egg products

The pasteurizer segment, with 24.88% market share, holds the highest position. The liquid egg products segment alsshares a large market.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The largest market for the egg processing machinery market was North America. Next came Europe. These markets are heading towards maturity. On the other hand, growth can be expected from markets like Asia Pacific and Latin America. This growth is attributed tfactors like the increase in use of the product in processed foods and baked products.

Key Players

Actini Group, Moba B.V., Ovobel, OVTech, Pelband SanovoTechnology Group are the key market players in the global egg processing machinery market.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 t2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

