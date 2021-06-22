Global Empty Capsules Market Is assumed to Grow CAGR of 9.1% Forecast until 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Empty Capsules Market by Product {Gelatin Capsules (Hard Gelatin Capsules (HGCs) & Soft Gelatin Capsules (SGCs)) and Non-gelatin Capsules}, Raw Material (Pig Meat, Bovine Meat, Bones, HPMC, and Other Raw Materials), Therapeutic Application (Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Antacids & Anti-flatulent Preparations, Cardiac Therapy Drugs, and Other Applications), and End User (Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Nutraceutical Manufacturers, and Other End Users) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Empty Capsules Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global empty capsules market was valued at $1,841.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,707.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025. Capsules are defined as hard or soft containers that can enclose medicines in a particular dosage form. The popularity of capsule drug delivery form has increased in the recent years because capsules act as relatively stable shells protecting the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and enable targeted drug delivery.



Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4134



The demand for both gelatin and non-gelatin capsules for oral consumption has increased over the years. Non-gelatin capsules majorly comprise hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), which acts as an ideal substitute for gelatin capsules. The consumption of both gelatin and HPMC capsules are significantly high across the globe because they eliminate the need for fillers. In 2014, about 10-15% of the supplements and medications launched in the U.S. were in the form of capsules. This is a gigantic increase from the previous figure of 5% in 2007. Over a span of time, gelatin capsules have become an ideal the choice of capsules among pharmaceutical manufacturers and nutraceutical manufacturers. Gelatin dissolves easily, and is therefore an ideal option for encapsulation of medicines as well as supplements. In addition, gelatin is highly compatible with other ingredients used in drug formulations and contains proteins that can be easily digested in the gastrointestinal tract.

Factors, such as rise in the geriatric population who are more susceptible to acute and chronic ailments, increase in demand for capsules over other drug delivery forms, and high inclination of patients toward non-invasive treatments for cardiac disorders propel the market growth. However, rise in the prices of gelatin as a raw material and ethical issues associated with its procurement are expected to hamper the market growth. Innovative capsule drug delivery technologies introduced in the market are anticipated to open new avenues in the global empty capsules market in the near future.

The global empty capsules market is segmented based on product, raw material, therapeutic application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into gelatin and non-gelatin capsules. The gelatin capsules are further divided into hard gelatin capsules (HGCs) and soft gelatin capsules (SGCs). According to raw material, the market is divided into pig meat, bovine meat, bones, HPMC, and other raw materials. On the basis of therapeutic application, the market is classified into antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, vitamin & dietary supplements, antacids & anti-flatulent preparations, cardiac therapy drugs, and other applications. The end users of the industry are broadly categorized into pharmaceutical manufacturers, nutraceutical manufacturers, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), and MENA (Middle East and North Africa).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global empty capsules market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is included in the study.

– A Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 2016-2023 is provided to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry is provided to understand the trends in the empty capsules industry, worldwide.

– The profiles of key players along with their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Gelatin Capsule

– Hard Gelatin Capsule (HGC)

– Soft Gelatin Capsule (SGC)

– Non-gelatin Capsule

By Raw Material

– Pig Meat

– Bovine Meat

– Bone

– HPMC

– Other Raw Materials

By Therapeutic Application

– Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drug

– Vitamin & Dietary Supplement

– Antacids & Anti-flatulent Preparation

– Cardiac Therapy Drug

– Other Applications

By End User

– Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

– Nutraceutical Manufacturer

– Other End Users

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

CIS

– Russia

– Kazakhstan

– Azerbaijan

– Rest of CIS

MENA

– Saudi Arabia

– Iran

– UAE

– Algeria

– Egypt

– Rest of MENA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ACG Worldwide

– Bright Pharma Caps, Inc.

– CapsCanada Corporation

– Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel)

– Medi-Caps Ltd.

– Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps, Inc.)

– Roxlor LLC.

– Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.

– Suheung Co., Ltd.

– Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/empty-capsules-market-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porters Five Forces analysis

3.3. Key findings

3.3.1. Top investment pockets, 2017

3.3.2. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growth in popularity of capsules over other drug delivery forms

3.4.1.2. Increase in strategic collaboration between empty capsule suppliers and gelatin manufacturers

3.4.1.3. Rise in advancements in the development of capsules

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Ethical concerns along with the price fluctuations regarding gelatin material

3.4.2.2. Stringent regulations in pharmaceutical industry

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Developing economies offer lucrative opportunities

CHAPTER 4: EMPTY CAPSULES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Gelatin Capsules

4.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. Hard Gelatin Capsules (HGCs)

4.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.5. Soft Gelatin

4.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Non-Gelatin

4.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: EMPTY CAPSULES MARKET, BY RAW MATERIAL

5.1. Overview.

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Pig Meat

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Bovine Meat

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Bone

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. HPMC

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Other Raw Materials

5.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: EMPTY CAPSULES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC APPLICATION

6.1. Overview.

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Vitamin & Dietary Supplements

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Antacids & Anti-flatulent Preparations

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Cardiac Therapy Drugs

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.2. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Other Applications

6.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.6.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4134

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com