Global Food Emulsifiers Market : Global Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2016
Food Emulsifiers act as the boundary between the mixture of two immiscible liquids or food components. Diving deep, an emulsifier is a food additive with one oil-friendly and a water-friendly tail which are scientifically known as hydrophobic and hydrophilic ends respectively.
The most commonly used emulsifiers in today’s era constitutes both naturally and artificially processed mixtures. These include:
Lecithins – The yellow-brownish fatty particulars in animal as well as plant tissues
Esters of Monoglycerides – Derivatives of glycerol with fatty and tartaric acids
Mono- and Diglycerides of fatty acids – Partial glycerides naturally found in seed oils and glycerol
Market Dynamics
The swaying lifestyle of the millennial generation has vastly increased the demand for packaged foods and thus an increase in the food emulsifiers. Industrialization of food and beverage sector has further contributed to the same
This has resulted in an increased sales of Bakery and Confectionary Industry, Dairy, and high consumption of Ice creams, biscuits, mayonnaise, chocolates, bread, coffee, etc. which is a good sign for the emulsifiers industry. However, off-late increased awareness campaigns on use of organic food items has hindered its growth.
Market Segmentation
Emulsifiers industry is widely categorized on the basis of product, application, and region.
By Product
By Application
Mono and di-glycerides & Derivatives
Lecithin
Stearoyl Lactylates
Sorbitan Esters
Bakery & Confectionery
Convenience Foods
Meat Products
Dairy Products
Regional/Geographic Analysis
In accordance with geography, the global market for food emulsifiers is segmented into North America (U.S.), Europe (Germany, France), Asia-Pacific (China, India), South America(Brazil), and Middle East. The global emulsifier market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. With 32% of the market, the USA holds the majority of share followed by Asian markets which consume approximately 22% of the share. However, due to increasing awareness among the public and advances in technologies, the market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate.
Key players
Some of the major players in the market include Danisco A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group Plc., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Beldem, Lonza Group, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Palsgaard A/S, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Solvay S.A., Lubrizol Corporation, and Stepan Company, etc.
Report Contents
Global Food Emulsifiers Market segments
Global Food Emulsifiers Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Food Emulsifiers Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Food Emulsifiers Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Global Food Emulsifiers Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
