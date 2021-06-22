Global Magnesium Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Magnesium Market Research Report 2019-2025” This study presents the Magnesium market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data by regions, type and applications. Analyze the global Magnesium market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Magnesium which is featured with low density and high strength can form high-strength alloy with aluminum, copper, zinc and other metals as an important alloying element.

This report studies the global market size of Magnesium, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

In 2019, the market size of Magnesium is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Magnesium.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segment by Product Type

Magnesite

Dolomite

Carnallite

Market Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Industry

Health Care

Others

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ICL

Ningxia Hui-Ye Magnesium Marketing

Posco

Shaanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industrial

US Magnesium

Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Magnesium status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Magnesium manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Magnesium are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

