Global Medical Spa Market is forecasted to reach at a notable value of around $27,566 million by 2025

The global medical spa market was valued at $11,063 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $27,566 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The global medical spa market was valued at $11,063 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $27,566 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Medical spas, also known as medispas, are a unique blend of medicine and aesthetics. They offer quality cosmetic treatments in a relaxing environment, which are medically recommended and supervised. Several skin care treatments are conducted in medical spas, such as Botox injections, anti-wrinkle and fine-line reduction treatments, acne therapy, fillers, and latest laser procedures. All these affirmed therapies are cosmetic and primarily intended for rejuvenating or enhancing an individual’s appearance. In addition, anti-ageing and non-surgical lifts, which were previously available only in a physicians clinic, are now easily available in medispas. Further, medispas have been gaining popularity because consumers have been increasingly opting for cosmetic or spa treatments, which are medically supervised and also more reliable.

Rise in incidence of skin damage, changes in lifestyle, growth in adoption of non-invasive procedures, increase in demand for the aesthetic industry, and cost-effective procedures are the major factors that drive the growth of the global medical spa market. In addition, upsurge in disposable incomes and expansion of medical tourism in the developing economies with lucrative services boost the market growth. However, low penetration in the developed and underdeveloped countries and high cost of skilled therapy professionals restrain the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancement in medical treatments conducted in medispas, such as laser technology, dermal fillers, cellfina, ultra-therapy, and others, are expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The global medical spa market is segmented on the basis of service and region. According to service, the market is characterized into body shaping, hair removal, facial treatment, tattoo removal, scar & striae, and vascular lesion. Considering the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Service

– Body shaping

– Hair removal

– Facial treatment

– Tattoo removal

– Scars & striae

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Allure Medspa

– Biovital Medspa

– Canyon Ranch, Inc.

– Chiva Som

– Clinique La Prairie

– Hyatt Corporation

– Sciton, Inc.

– True Skin Care Center

– Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa

– Westchase Medspa

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in use of aesthetic medicine and cosmetic treatment options for beauty enhancement

3.4.1.2. Growth in wellness trend among developed nations

3.4.1.3. Aging baby boomer population augments the market growth

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Dearth of trained professionals especially in the developing economies

3.4.2.2. High cost of procedures

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Rise in medical tourism

CHAPTER 4: MEDICAL SPA MARKET, BY SERVICES

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Body Shaping

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Hair Removal

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Facial Treatments

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Tattoo Removal

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Scars & Striae

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: MEDICAL SPA MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

5.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by country

5.2.2.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by services

5.2.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by services

5.2.2.3. Mexico market size and forecast, by services

5.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by services

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by country

5.3.2.1. UK market size and forecast, by services

5.3.2.2. Germany market size and forecast, by services

5.3.2.3. France market size and forecast, by services

5.3.2.4. Italy market size and forecast, by services

5.3.2.5. Spain market size and forecast, by services

5.3.2.6. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by services

5.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by services

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

5.4.2.1. Japan market size and forecast, by product

5.4.2.2. China market size and forecast, by product

5.4.2.3. India market size and forecast, by product

5.4.2.4. Australia market size and forecast, by product

5.4.2.5. Korea market size and forecast, by product

5.4.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by product

5.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by services

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.1. Key trends and opportunities

5.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

5.5.2.1. Brazil market size and forecast, by services

5.5.2.2. Turkey market size and forecast, by services

5.5.2.3. South Africa market size and forecast, by services

5.5.2.4. Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by services

5.5.2.5. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by services

5.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by services

Continue…



