Global Recovery Drinks Market is Projected to Attain Substantial Absolute $ Opportunity in Terms of Value Through 2022

Description

Recovery drinks are those which are consumed post work out sessions to replenish glycogen and to encourage protein synthesis by the body.

Though the product category rates are quite high, the demand for recovery drinks are also on a rise and are expected to keep rising due to market demands.

Market Dynamics

Automated machinery has led to the multiplied production of beverages across the globe. Marketing plans of various companies only aid in helping demands rise in several pockets of the globe. The consumer base of health-conscious individuals has been high in western countries and has, in the recent past, been on a rise for developing nations as well. Growing numbers amongst fitness conscious and athletic consumers have directly impacted the production and sale of recovery drinks.

Market Segment

The market segmentation is based on product type, ingredient type and user type. Product type ranges from amongst isotonic, hypotonic and hypertonic distinguished based on concentration. Hypertonic leads the market as it contains more concentration particles than those within the body, leading to slow absorption.

These drinks contain active ingredients such as electrolytes, carbohydrates, sodium, vitamins, proteins and citric acid. Thus, this allows for people who want to lead healthy and nourishing lives to also consume this category of drinks.

The production costs for the drinks are also very high which has segmented the market in terms of consumers and non-consumers.

Region/Geographical Analysis

North America has the highest share in the market for recovery drinks followed immediately by Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to catch up soon with growing demands in the region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this field are firms such as Abbott Nutrition, PepsiCo, Red bull GMBH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Fluid Sports Nutrition.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

