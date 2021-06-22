Weight Loss Programs Market 2019

Weight loss, in the context of medicine, health, or physical fitness, refers to a reduction of the total body mass, due to a mean loss of fluid, body fat or adipose tissue or lean mass, namely bone mineral deposits, muscle, tendon, and other connective tissue.

Weight Loss Programs (WLP) has a high market concentration, the top global leaders like Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem Jenny Craig and Slimming World take a large market share of the total market, in 2017, the four players had a total revenue of around 2700 million USD, will the total market of WLP was 4618 million USD, with a market share of around 58.5%.

In 2018, the global Weight Loss Programs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Weight Loss Programs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weight Loss Programs development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Atkins Nutritionals

Kellogg

Nutrisystem

Weight Watchers

Herbalife

Technogym

Jenny Craig

Slimming World

Rosemary Conley

Medifast

VLCC Healthcare

Nutriease

GNC (General Nutrition Centers)

ABL Health

Thrive Tribe

Counterweight

MoreLife

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Surgical Weight Loss Programs

Nonsurgical Weight Loss Programs

Market segment by Application, split into

Women

Men

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Weight Loss Programs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Weight Loss Programs development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

