Hemodialysis Market |Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., DaVita, Inc., Diaverum

Hemodialysis is a medical procedure used to remove waste from the blood of patients with chronic or acute kidney failure. The waste removal helps to maintain electrolyte balance in the patients body. The procedure works similar to an artificial kidney by filtering the blood through a device called the hemodialyzer. It also prevents accumulation of salts and wastes in blood, which may lead to poisoning. The global hemodialysis market was valued at $71,501 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $99,747 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The global hemodialysis market is expected to grow, owing to the increase in geriatric population and incidence of renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD). In addition, increase in funding for improved dialysis products and services, rise in incidence of diabetes and hypertension, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation are expected to further propel the market growth. Although the hemodialysis market continues to grow, certain factors hamper the growth of this market. The complications and risks associated with the procedure of hemodialysis, such as severe anemia and fluid overload, drag the market growth. In addition, product recalls in recent years also have a negative impact over the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements leading to better adoption and opportunities in emerging economies are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the global hemodialysis market.

The hemodialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, product and service, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is categorized into conventional (3 times per week), daily (6 days a week), and nocturnal (3-6 nights per week). According to product and service, it is categorized into equipment, consumable, drug, and service.

By end user, it is divided into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Singapore, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By type

– Conventional (3 times per week)

– Daily (6 days a week)

– Nocturnal (3-6 nights per week)

By product and service

– Equipment

– Consumable

– Drug

– Service

By end user

– In-center dialysis

– Home dialysis

By region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– Asahi Kasei Corporation

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Baxter International, Inc.

– Cantel Medical Corp.

– DaVita, Inc.

– Diaverum

– Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

– Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

– Nipro Corporation

– NxStage Medical, Inc.

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of players profiled in the report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Clinical trials

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in funding for improved dialysis products and services

3.4.1.2. Increase in the number of ESRD patients

3.4.1.3. Rise in incidence of diabetes and hypertension

3.4.1.4. Shortage of kidneys for transplantation

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Risks and complications associated with dialysis

3.4.2.2. Product recall

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Technological advancements leading to better adoption

3.4.3.2. Growth opportunities in emerging economies

3.4.4. Impact Analyses

3.5. Patent analysis (2013-2018)

3.5.1. Patent analysis, by year

CHAPTER 4: HEMODIALYSIS MARKET, BY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Equipment

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.3. Dialysis Machines

4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4. Hemodialysis Water Treatment Systems

4.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.5. Others hemodialysis equipment

4.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.6. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.7. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Consumables

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.3. Dialyzers

4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4. Catheters

4.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5. Other hemodialysis consumables

4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.6. Market size and forecast, region

4.3.7. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Drugs

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Services

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: HEMODIALYSIS MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Conventional hemodialysis

5.2.1. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Short daily hemodialysis/daily hemodialysis

5.3.1. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Nocturnal hemodialysis

5.4.1. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: HEMODIALYSIS MARKET BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2.1.1. U.S. hemodialysis market, by type

6.2.2.1.2. U.S. hemodialysis market, by product and service

6.2.2.1.3. U.S. hemodialysis market, by end user

6.2.2.2. Canada

6.2.2.2.1. Canada hemodialysis market, by type

6.2.2.2.2. Canada hemodialysis market, by product and service

6.2.2.2.3. Canada hemodialysis market, by end user

6.2.2.3. Mexico

6.2.2.3.1. Mexico hemodialysis market, by type

6.2.2.3.2. Mexico hemodialysis market, by product and service

6.2.2.3.3. Mexico hemodialysis market, by end user

6.2.3. North America hemodialysis market, by type

6.2.4. North America hemodialysis market, by product and service

6.2.5. North America hemodialysis market, by end user

Continue…



