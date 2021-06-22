Holter ECG Monitoring Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2017-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Holter ECG Monitoring Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Holter ECG Monitoring Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Holter monitors are devices that allow prolonged monitoring of heart rhythm from a few days to several months, enabling the detection of infrequent arrhythmias in patients. In addition, holter monitors help identify ventricular tachycardia (VT) in patients with recognized risk of sudden cardiac death. Portability of holter monitors significantly propel the market growth as they can be easily worn by the patients to record heart activity for a certain period of time. The global holter ECG monitoring market was valued at $226.5 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $418.3 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Considerable rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in prevalence of heart stroke, growth in the number of patients suffering from hypertension, and obesity contribute to the market growth. In addition, rise in the technological advancements and rise in awareness about feasible use of these devices are the key factors that drive the market growth. However, lack of trained professionals, inappropriate health care infrastructure, and unsteady reimbursement policies are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, advanced holter monitors with better sensitive algorithms for automatic detection of arrhythmias is expected to create tremendous growth opportunities for the market in near future.

The global holter monitoring market is categorized based on component, lead type, and end user. Based on component, it is segmented into wired holter monitor, wireless holter monitor, and holter analysis system & software. Based on lead type, it is classified into patch type 1 lead holter monitor, 3 lead holter monitor, 6 lead holter monitor, 12 lead holter monitor, and others. Based on end user segment, it is classified into hospital & clinic, home setting & ambulatory surgical center (ASCS), and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– In-depth analysis, based on region, facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Wired Holter Monitor

– Wireless Holter

– Holter Analysis System & Software

By Lead Type

– Patch Type

– – – 1 Lead Holter Monitor

– – – 3 Lead Holter Monitor

– – – 6 Lead Holter Monitor

– – – 12 Lead Holter Monitor

– Others

By End User

– Hospital and Clinic

– Home Setting & Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC)

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Egypt

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Royal Philips Healthcare

– GE Healthcare

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Mortara Instrument, Inc.

– Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.

– Welch Allyn

– Schiller AG

– Mindray Medical International Limited

– Medtronic Plc

