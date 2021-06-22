Increased Consumption of Beta-glucan to be Driven by Demand for Functional Food & Supplements Market Envisioned To Relish A Hike In Increase By 2015 – 2025

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global beta-glucan market between 2015 and 2025. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% during the projected period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all the seven region, which influence the current nature and future status of the beta-glucan over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XMR report examines the global beta-glucan market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in the food industry that have given rise to utilization of natural ingredient: beta-glucan, which is significantly fulfilling consumer demands for functional food ingredients.

Beta-glucan is a polysaccharide that is found in natural source such as oats, barley, mushroom and yeast. The physicochemical properties of beta-glucan vary depending on characteristics of primary structure, including linkage type, degree of branching and molecular weight.

In the next section, XMR covers the beta-glucan market performance in terms of global beta-glucan revenue split. This section additionally includes XMR’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the beta-glucan market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in the beta-glucan report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Beta-glucan is derived from cereal source (includes oats and barley), yeast and mushroom. All these segments and sub-segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive. Furthermore, beta-glucan market is segmented by functionality as soluble beta-glucan and insoluble beta-glucan. On the basis of application, the beta-glucan market is segmented as food & beverages, bakery products, health & dietary supplements, dairy & frozen products, cosmetics & personal care and others (animal feed).

The next section of the report highlights beta-glucan adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the beta-glucan ecosystem. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the beta-glucan market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region, and Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by sources or by functionality or by application or by region, evaluate the current scenario and growth prospects of the beta-glucan market for the period 2015–2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate beta-glucan market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of beta-glucan. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the beta-glucan market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the beta-glucan market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various beta-glucan segments, and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the beta-glucan market.

As previously highlighted, beta-glucan market is segmented in terms of source, functionality, application and regions. Cereal segment is further sub-segmented into oats and barley. These segments are analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the beta-glucan market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key beta-glucan segments, sub-segments and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the beta-glucan market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of beta-glucan across regions, XMR developed the beta-glucan Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify realistic market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, beta-glucan competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in beta-glucan product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of manufactures covered in the report are beta-glucan manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key manufacturers specific to a market segment in the beta-glucan value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the beta-glucan marketplace. Detailed profiles of the manufactures are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the beta-glucan market. Key competitors covered are Associated British Foods Plc., Biothera the Immune Health Company, Ceapro Inc. and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Key Segments Covered

By Source Cereal Oats Barley



Yeast

Others (mushroom)

By functionality Soluble beta-glucan Insoluble beta-glucan

By Application Food & Beverages Bakery Products Health & Dietary Supplements Dairy & Frozen Products Cosmetics & Personal Care Others ( Animal Feed)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies