Insights-as-a-service Market Share, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2026

Insights-as-a-service refers to a cloud-based service which provides insights to business corporations and also helps in providing the concrete steps that are required to leverage these insights towards accomplishing the business goals. Insights-as-a-service is very different from SaaS (Software as a service), in such a way that SaaS only offers analytics and insights whereas insights-as-a-service offers action plans.

Market Size and Forecast

The insights-as-a-service market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a good CAGR. Business enterprises are focusing on cloud based services which creates market opportunity for infrastructure as a service providers to establish their presence in insights as a service market.

In terms of regional platform, North America holds the latest market share in insights-as-a-service market due to presence of large number of insights as a service provider. Most of the enterprises are driving towards cloud computing to increase their efficiency and data & information storage capacity. Most of the world’s largest technology key players are located in this region which makes the North America as the leading market for insights as a service. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fast growing market for insights-as-a-service in terms of revenue due to rising demand for the advanced technology in different sectors. Enterprises are more focused on cloud based collaboration software in order to provide better services to their customers which expected to drive the growth of insights as a service market in this region over the forecasted period. Increasing small and medium enterprises in emerging economies such as China and India helps to spur the market of insights as a service market in this region.

Key players

Some of the examples of market players in the global insights-as-a-service market identified across the value chain include:

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Capgemini

GoodData

NTT Data Corporation

Dell Inc.

Zephyr Health

SmartFocus

Accenture

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global insights-as-a-service market includes the following segments:

By Type

Predictive Insights

Descriptive Insights

Prescriptive Insights

By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Application

Revenue Cycle Management

Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Branding and Marketing Management

Customer Life Cycle Management

Strategy Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Government and Public Sector

Others

By Region

