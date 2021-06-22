Interbody Fusion Cage Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2023

A fresh report titled “Interbody Fusion Cage Market by Product (Lumbar, Cervical, Thoraco-lumbar, and Thoracic), Surgery Type (Anterior, Transforaminal, Posterior, and Lateral), and End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Others) – Global Opportunity 7Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Interbody Fusion Cage Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global interbody fusion cage market was valued at $1,818 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $2,309 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Interbody fusion cage, also known as spinal cage is an artificial device used in spinal fusion procedures to maintain foraminal height and decompression. The interbody fusion cage is a large, hollow cylinder made up of metals such as titanium, carbon fiber, or allograft femur.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4113



Rise in geriatric population, increase in incidences of spinal injuries and sports injuries, and technological advancements in medical sciences are the key factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, increased demand for interbody fusion cage surgeries due to advantages that allow the surgeon to directly decompress nerves and reconstruct the spine also fuel the market growth. However, high costs associated with spinal fusion surgeries and increase in disposable incomes in emerging economies are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Further, the introduction of awareness programs regarding the potential benefits of interbody fusion cages and minimally fusion surgeries especially in the developing economies create lucrative opportunities in the market.

The global interbody fusion cage market is segmented based on product, surgery type, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into lumbar, cervical, thoraco-lumbar, and thoracic. Based on surgery, it is classified into anterior, posterior, lateral, and transforaminal. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospital, clinic, medical center, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global interbody fusion cage market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and technologies used globally.

– Key market players and their strategies are provided understand the competitive outlook of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Lumbar

– Cervical

– Thoraco-lumbar

– Thoracic

By Surgery Type

– Anterior

– Transforaminal

– Posterior

– Lateral

By End User

– Hospital

– Clinic

– Ambulatory Surgical Center

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Aurora Spine, Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Benvenue Medical, Inc.

– Ulrich Medicals USA

– Prodorth

– Orthofix International, N.V.

– Medtronic, plc

– Zimmer Biomet, Inc.

– NuVasive, Inc.,

– Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthesis)

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/interbody-fusion-cage-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2016

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in geriatric population

3.5.1.2. Increase in spinal surgeries

3.5.1.3. Technological advancements in spinal fusion surgeries

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost associated with the spinal fusion surgeries

3.5.2.2. Lack of trained professionals

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increased adoption of minimally invasive techniques.

CHAPTER 4: INTERBODY FUSION CAGE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Lumbar

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Cervical

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Thoraco-lumbar

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Thoracic

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: INTERBODY FUSION CAGE MARKET, BY SURGERY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Anterior

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Transforaminal

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Posterior

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Lateral

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: INTERBODY FUSION CAGE MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Clinics

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: INTERBODY FUSION CAGE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

7.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.2.2.3. U.S. market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.4. Canada market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.5. Canada market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.2.2.6. Canada market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.7. Mexico market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.8. Mexico market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.2.2.9. Mexico market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by product

7.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.2.5. North America market size and forecast, by end user

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4113



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com