Keystroke Dynamics Market Show a CAGR of 24.7% by 2025 | KeyTrak, TypingDNA, ID Control, BehavioSec, Delfigo Security, Intensity Analytics, Authenware Corporation, DeepNet Security, SERBAN Biometrics, Daon

Keystroke Dynamics Market by Component (Software and Service), Type (Static Authentication and Continuous Authentication), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Application (Identity Proofing, Continuous Authentication, Risk & Compliance Management, Fraud Detection, and Prevention), Organization Size (SMBs and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Education, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Keystroke dynamics solution is used for authorization and authentication by examining typing activities of its users such as rhythm pattern, overall speed, common errors, and others. Rise in adoption of multimodal biometrics drives the adoption of keystroke dynamics solutions as an additional security layer across different industry verticals such as BFSI and education. The global keystroke dynamics market was valued at $129.76 million in 2017, and the keystroke dynamics market forecast is projected to reach $754.86 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Continuous increase in IoT landscape and rise in demand for enhanced multi-modal biometric solutions boost the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and performance & compatibility issues are some major factors that hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as developments in smartphone market in the developing economies and increase in the market of cloud-based keystroke dynamics solutions are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: KeyTrak, Inc., TypingDNA, ID Control, BehavioSec Inc., Delfigo Security, Intensity Analytics, Authenware Corporation, DeepNet Security, SERBAN Biometrics, Daon, Inc., and others.

The global keystroke dynamics market is segmented based on component, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, authentication type, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Based on deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and Cloud-based. Based on application, it is fragmented into identity proofing, continuous authentication, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & prevention, and others. Based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, Education, and others. Depending on authentication type, it is divided into static authentication and continuous authentication. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global keystroke dynamics market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: KEYSTROKE DYNAMICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: KEYSTROKE DYNAMICS MARKET, BY AUTHENTICATION TYPE

CHAPTER 6: KEYSTROKE DYNAMICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

CHAPTER 7: KEYSTROKE DYNAMICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 8: KEYSTROKE DYNAMICS MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

CHAPTER 9: KEYSTROKE DYNAMICS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 10: KEYSTROKE DYNAMICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AuthenWare Corporation

11.2. BehavioSec Inc.

11.3. Delfigo Security

11.4. DeepNet Security

11.5. Daon

11.6. Intensity Analytics Corporation

11.7. ID Control

11.8. KeyTrac

11.9. Serban Biometrics

11.10. TypingDNA

