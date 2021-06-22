LiDAR Market Business Analysis and Forecasts by Key Players – Velodyne LiDAR, SICK AG, Quanergy, 3D Laser Mapping, Quantum Spatial, Phoenix Aerial Systems, Hokuyo Automatic Co Ltd., and Airborne Imaging Inc

Global LiDAR Market industry valued approximately USD 490 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.70% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The rising usage of drones for various purposes and upliftment from the government sector in automation and adoption of LiDAR for different governmental activities like flood relief and management are driving this industry’s growth. Also, the capability of drones in automation and delivery sectors are making the key manufacturers expend in drone research.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Velodyne LiDAR, SICK AG, Quanergy, 3D Laser Mapping, Quantum Spatial, Phoenix Aerial Systems, Hokuyo Automatic Co Ltd., and Airborne Imaging Inc. New product launches focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by product differentiation.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

– Laser Scanners

– Navigation

– Positioning System

Product:

– Aerial LiDAR

– Ground-based LiDAR

– UAV LiDAR

– Solid State LiDAR

Application:

– Corridor Mapping

– Engineering

– Environment

– Meteorology

– ADAS

– Driverless Cars

Service:

– Aerial Surveying

– Asset Management

– GIS Service

– Ground-Based Surveying

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

