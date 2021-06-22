Market opportunity and growth drivers of Cancer Therapeutics market till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Cancer Therapeutics Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Cancer Therapeutics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The use of targeted, biologic (immunotherapy) & other forms of therapies administered to treat cancer through oncology drugs is known as cancer therapeutics. The global cancer therapeutics market was valued at $81,291 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach at $178,863 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Upsurge in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, rise in cancer awareness & availability of oncology drugs, increase in cancer funding & research, and growth in geriatric population are the key factors that augment the growth of the cancer therapeutics market. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of cancer cases is expected to boost the market growth.

However, adverse effects associated with cancer therapeutics market and high costs associated with oncology drug development are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, the high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for personalized medicine is expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.

The cancer therapeutics market is segmented based on application, top selling drugs, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into blood cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and others. By top selling drugs, it is categorized into Revlimid, Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Opdivo, Gleevec, Velcade, Imbruvica, Ibrance, Zytiga, Alimta, Xtandi, Tarceva, Perjeta, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Blood Cancer

– Lung Cancer

– Colorectal Cancer

– Prostate Cancer

– Breast Cancer

– Cervical Cancer

– Others

By Top Selling Drugs

– Revlimid

– Avastin

– Herceptin

– Rituxan

– Opdivo

– Gleevec

– Velcade

– Imbruvica

– Ibrance

– Zytiga

– Alimta

– Xtandi

– Tarceva

– Perjeta

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle-East

– Africa

The list of key players operating in this market include:

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– AbbVie, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Celgene Corporation

– Astellas Pharma, Inc.

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Novartis AG

– Merck KGaA

– Eli Lilly and Company

