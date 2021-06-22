Military Helmet Market – Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights:

The global military helmet market has been segmented by type, weight, material, and region. On the basis of type, the military helmet market is divided into lightweight helmet, modular integrated communications helmet, and enhanced combat helmet.

In 2017, the lightweight helmet segment dominated the global market and it is expected that the enhanced combat helmet segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period.

The lightweight tactical helmets are equipped with a lip over the helmet brow of the helmet. Moreover, these helmet systems utilize the adjustable pad system, which provides the best-desired fit for the soldiers. On the basis of weight, the military helmet market is divided up to 3 lbs and over 3 lbs. In 2017, the over 3 lbs segment dominated the global market and it is expected that the up to 3 lbs segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rapidly rising demand for the lightweight and comfortable helmet systems, across the globe.

Moreover, with the growing demand for lightweight helmet systems, in the recent years, it becomes a significant opportunity for the market players to develop similar products and establish their presence in the emerging countries, which would boost the market growth.

With the rise in the anti-extremist operations, across the globe, there has been a high demand for the military helmet systems, which help provide protection to the armed troops and render assistance to the military operations. A number of players are also focusing on the development of lightweight and comfortable helmet systems, so as to gain a higher leverage in the market.

With the increasing extremist and border security threats, there is a large focus on providing the soldiers with adequate support, so as to reduce the number of casualties. To render assistance and protection to the armed troops, military helmet systems are developed and deployed to the soldiers. As a result, the defense authorities around the globe are focusing more on the development and deployment of such systems, thereby lending adequate support to the military missions.

As a result, a number of companies are engaged in the development of lightweight helmet systems for military applications. On the basis of material, the military helmet market is divided into original aramid fiber kevlar, advanced aramid fiber, and UHMWPE fiber. In 2017, the original aramid fiber kevlar segment dominated the global market and it is expected that the UHMWPE fiber segment would witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period. This is primarily because the original aramid fiber Kevlar material is a ballistic aramid fabric, which can protect the soldiers from shrapnel and ballistic projectiles.

Key Players:

The key players in the global military helmet market are BAE Systems (UK), 3M (US), Gentex Corporation (US), Safariland Group (US), MKU Limited (India), Eagle Industries (US), Revision Military (US), DuPont (US), Honeywell International (US), Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (US), ArmorSource (US), and Morgan Advanced Materials (UK).



