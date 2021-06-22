Next Generation Storage Devices Market Analysis By Technological Progress, Regional Outlook And Forecast to 2022

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Next Generation Storage Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The Next Generation Storage Devices Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Next generation storage technology is an advanced technology that provides improved data storage and management across various industry. With increase in Internet usage, smartphone adoption, and other means of communication such as social media, large amount of unstructured data is getting cumulated without efficient data handling and storage. Next generation storage devices are upgraded versions of the conventional data storage devices that allow data storage with high capacity, flexibility, adaptability, reliability, and at lower costs. The ever-growing need of storing, managing, and analyzing the massive amount of data created drives the market growth.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Dell, Inc.

HPE Company

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

NetApp, Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

Oracle StorageTek

Pure Storage, Inc.

Tintri, Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Other key players operating in the market include Carbonite, NetApp, SugarSync, Dropbox, Inc., JustCloud.com, Norton, SpiderOak, OpenDrive, ADrive, Reduxio, AMI StorTrends, Tegile Systems, IDrive, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

The global next generation storage devices industry is driven by technological advancements, increased smartphone penetration, rise in online transactions, lower costs of cloud computing platforms, and high Internet penetration worldwide. Cloud storage deployment is easily available in the market, and it offers complete ownership of the storage space at lower costs. In addition, solid-state storage is an emerging technology, which uses integrated circuits (ICs) to store digital data that eliminates the disadvantages of conventional data storage, such as high turnaround time, overheated production, high battery consumption, and shorter lifespans. Cloud-based storage and solid-state storage are expected to witness significant adoption during the forecast period. However, lack of security provisions in server-based and cloud storage, high costs of solid-state drives, and high initial investment for technological development hinder the market growth.

The global next generation storage devices market is segmented on the basis of storage technology, storage system, industry vertical, and geography. The storage technology segment consists of magnetic storage, solid-state storage, cloud storage, and hybrid array. Storage systems analyzed in this report are network-attached storage, direct-attached storage, cloud storage, unified storage, storage area network, and software-defined network. Further, based on industry, the global next generation storage devices market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; IT & telecommunication; healthcare; government; education; media & entertainment; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

