On-the-go Packaging Market Global Market Strategies, Opportunity, Demand, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025
On-the-go Packaging Market – 2019-2025
Report Summary:
On-the-go packaging is used for the packaging of consumer goods in industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, household products, and FMCG used in daily life. Most of the products like food products, beverages, and drugs/medicines are meant for quick consumption, with the packaging offering convenience features such as easy opening, reclosability, portability and one-handed use. Plastic or PET packaging and carton packaging are preferred for on-the-go packaging.
Due to the increasing demand for convenient packaging solutions, the market for on-the-go packaging will have a positive outlook in the coming years. Rapidly changing lifestyles and busy schedules have led to an augmented demand for packaged foods and ready-to-eat meals. To cater to this increasing demand for quality packaged food, vendors are developing packaging solutions that maintains freshness, improves safety and convenience, and extends shelf life of the products.
This report researches the worldwide On-the-go Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global On-the-go Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Bemis
Berry Plastics
Coveris
Printpack
Sealed Air
Sigma Plastics
Amcor
American Packaging
Bryce
Hood Packaging
Huhtamaki
InterFlex
Mondi
Novolex
Oracle Packaging
ProAmpac
Pregis
Scholle IPN
Sonoco Products
WestRock
Winpak
On-the-go Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
Flexible plastic packaging
Paper and paperboard packaging
On-the-go Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Healthcare and Hygiene Products
Other Consumer Goods
On-the-go Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
On-the-go Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
The evaluation and forecast of the On-the-go Packaging Market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).
Table Of Content
The report of the On-the-go Packaging Market is an assembling of first-hand information of which qualitative and quantitative valuation is done by industry analysts, as per the parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. The up-to-date inputs from industry experts and participants also focus on a value chain of the market across the globe. The report also spots the light on an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors with market attractiveness as per the segmentation. Furthermore, the comprehensive research procedure has been categorized into two steps, such as primary and secondary researches.
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global On-the-go Packaging Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global On-the-go Packaging Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America On-the-go Packaging Market by Country
6 Europe On-the-go Packaging Market by Country
7 Asia-Pacific On-the-go Packaging Market by Country
8 South America On-the-go Packaging Market by Country
9 Middle East and Africa On-the-go Packaging Market by Countries
10 Global On-the-go Packaging Market Segment by Type
11 Global On-the-go Packaging Market Segment by Application
12 On-the-go Packaging Market Forecast (2019-2025)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
Continue …
