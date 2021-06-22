Optical Transport Network Market Research is Expected to reach US$ 33.44 million by 2025 with Fujitsu, Huawei, ZTE, Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, ADVA Optical

Optical Transport Network is expected to grow US$ 33.44 billion by 2025 from US$ 11.70 billion in 2016. Currently, APAC is the leader in implementations of optic transport network solutions for various communication purposes. China leads currently the world market having a market share close to 20% of the entire global market. US and China lead the current market scenario. The technologically advanced regions of North America and Europe follow APAC market in terms of deployments of optical transport network.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is Optical Transport Network consolidation due to growing competition. Optical Transport Network is about to see consolidation on many accounts. Either the smaller companies of the ecosystem would be acquired by the larger ones or the smaller companies are about to extinguish. The companies that survive in the ecosystem would be on account of innovations and to support the digital workplace or modernize corporate data infrastructures. The OTN vendors would be classified in a broader category and be acquired by players who want to add high speed internet feature to their larger platform of technology.

Key players profiled in the report include Fujitsu Ltd. ,Huawei Technologies Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, ADVA Optical Networking, Infinera, Ciena, Aliathan Technology, ADTRAN

Optical Transport Network by end-user vertical is segmented into Communication Service Providers, Enterprises and Government. The rising needs for increased bandwidth capacities in the enterprise are some of the trends contributing to the emerging optical transport network. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding OTN capabilities that improve the data transfer speeds and connectivity.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the optical transport network industry.

