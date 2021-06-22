OTA testing Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: Intertek, UL , Anritsu, Keysight Technologies

Over-the-air (OTA) testing is conducted for wireless devices to ensure the receiver and antenna performance. Devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, routers, and others, are some of the examples that are required to undergo the OTA testing. In addition, a number of organizations, such as regulatory agencies, standard organizations, industrial bodies, and telecom carriers, requires the testing for further procedures of the devices.

Owing to rise and penetration of internet of things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) devices, there is a demand for the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market. Also, the trend of smart cities and smart homes has been increasing, which gives an added advantage to this market. Furthermore, emerging technologies, such as 5G, are expected to propel the growth of the global OTA testing market.

The report includes the study of the global OTA testing market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. In addition, the study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The global OTA market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, application, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. As per industry vertical, it is classified into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, logistics, healthcare, and government. Depending on application, the market is bifurcated into home automation, mobile payment system, utilities management product, traffic control system, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Intertek, UL LLC, Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Cetecom, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Microwave Vision Group (MVG), and SGS, are included in the report.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market.

An in-depth analysis is carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2025.

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025, which helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Porter’s five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and determine the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Cellular

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace & defense

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Logistics & transportation

Healthcare

By Application

Home automation

Mobile payment system

Utilities management system

Traffic control system

Others

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TESTING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 5: OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TESTING MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 6: OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TESTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TESTING MARKET, BY REGION

