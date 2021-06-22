Passenger Information System Market Growing at a CAGR of 14.60% by 2025 | Alstom, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Indra, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Teleste Corporation

Passenger Information System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Solution (Information Display System, Announcement Systems, Infotainment Systems, Passenger Information Mobile Applications, and Emergency Communication Systems), and Mode of Transportation (Airway, Railway, and Roadway)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The passenger information system (PIS) is a solution, which provides relevant real time information to the passengers regarding the status of transportation mediums such as airplanes, trains, and buses. Passenger information system is the operating tool responsible for providing visual and audio information to passengers at stations and other transfer facilities. It includes information management related to routes through various platforms such as screens, indicator panels, and others. Moreover, it can be accessed from many channels such as internet-connected devices, computers, and phones. Web application for PIS displays real-time schedule information, and trip planning tool for the passengers can be accessed from any internet-connected device at real time.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alstom, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Indra, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Teleste Corporation, Thales, and Toshiba Corporation.

The growth of the passenger information system market is driven by the factors such as the need of transit agencies to keep passengers informed about their journey, increased adoption of IoT solutions in the transportation sector, surge in adoption of intelligent transportation systems, and rapid increase in the mobility solutions. In addition, development of the telecommunication sector has resulted in advanced data transfer capabilities, which propel the growth of this market. Moreover, growth in transportation sector and upsurge in demand of passengers to have real-time transit information drive the growth of the PIS market. However, dearth of advanced infrastructure facilities to install passenger information system and high cost associated with implementation & management of these systems hamper the growth of this market. On the contrary, adoption of cloud and big data technologies among developing economies is expected to create great opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global passenger information system market is segmented based on component, solutions, mode of transportation, and geography. By component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into information display system, announcement systems, infotainment systems, passenger information mobile applications and emergency communication systems. Depending on mode of transportation, it is classified into airway, railway, and roadway. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global passenger information system market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET BY SOLUTION

CHAPTER 6: PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION

CHAPTER 7: PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ALSTOM

8.2 CUBIC CORPORATION

8.3. HITACHI, LTD.

8.4. INDRA SISTEMAS SA

8.5. MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

8.6. SIEMENS AG

8.7. SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ELECTRONICS LIMITED

8.8. TELESTE CORPORATION

8.9. THALES GROUP

8.10. TOSHIBA CORPORATION

