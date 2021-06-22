Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market is growing at a High CAGR by 2027 – Altair Engineering, ALTERYX, Fair Isaac, IBM, Information Builders, Oracle, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Teradata, Tibco Software

The report gives detail analysis of the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market structure along with forecast, market size & share, different segments and developing trends of the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Industry.

The volume of data is growing rapidly, and the demand for analytics solution is growing to gain actionable insights from the data generated. The increasing awareness among organizations is also a driving factor for the growth of global prescriptive and predictive analytics market. The prescriptive and predictive analytics market is competitive in nature due to the presence of some of the well-established players such as IBM, Oracle, and SAS among others.

Growing focus towards adopting analytics solutions to predict future market trends, growing adoption of new technologies such as Big Data and AI are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of prescriptive and predictive analytics market. However, privacy concerns and stringent regulations regarding the use of data are major factors that might hinder the growth of prescriptive and predictive analytics market in the current market scenario.

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Altair Engineering, Inc.

ALTERYX, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation.

IBM Corporation

Information Builders

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

TABLEAU SOFTWARE

Teradata

TIBCO Software Inc.

The global prescriptive and predictive analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment and industry.

The global prescriptive and predictive analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment and industry. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the industry the market is segmented as BFSI, retail, healthcare and pharmaceutical, it and telecom, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

