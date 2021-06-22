Pyridine Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Pyridine Market Overview:

Pyridine is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 115.2 ?C and freezing point of ?41.6 ?C. It is miscible with water and virtually all organic solvents. It is weakly basic and forms a crystalline hydrochloride salt with hydrochloric acid. It is obtained from crude coal tar or is synthesized from formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and ammonia. It is often used as a denaturant in antifreeze mixtures, ethyl alcohol, and fungicides; and as a dyeing agent in textiles. The global pyridine market accounted for revenue of $530 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $783 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

The global pyridine market is expected to witness several growth opportunities, owing to rise in demand for agrochemicals, pesticides, and herbicides. The demand for pyridine is anticipated to experience a boost especially in the agrochemicals application segment, owing to increase in pest concerns and rise in awareness among farmers, especially in the developing countries. Moreover, rise in demand for pyridine, specifically in pharmaceuticals, and as a denaturant in antifreeze mixtures drives the overall demand for pyridine globally.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31612

The global pyridine market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, it is divided into pyridine N-oxide, alpha picoline, beta picoline, gamma picoline, and 2-methyl-5-ethylpyridine. The beta picoline segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, it is classified into agrochemical, pharmaceutical, chemical, food, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the report include Jubilant Life Sciences, Resonance Specialties Limited, Lonza Group Ltd., Vertellus Specialties Inc., Red Sun Group, Shangdong Luba Chemical Co. Ltd., Koei Chemical Company Limited, Weifang Sunwin Chemical Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Company, and Bayer AG.

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include Novasyn Organics, Resonance Specialties Limited, Labex Corporation, LeeChem India Pvt. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Seidler Chemical Company, Hudson Chemicals, Prochem Inc., Innova Chemicals and Scientific Solutions, LLC., and others.

Key Benefits for Pyridine Market:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with a strategic assessment of the global pyridine market.

Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analyses of the source type, application, and developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitate strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Pyridine Key Market Segments:

By Type

Pyridine N-Oxide

Alpha Picoline

Beta Picoline

Gamma Picoline

2-Methyl-5-ethylpyridine

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31612

By Application

Agrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Food

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31612

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]