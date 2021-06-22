Quality and Safety Reporting Systems Market Share, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2026

Global Quality and Safety Reporting Systems Market Overview

Quality and safety reporting systems are being increasingly used for constantly monitoring the workflow of a process in an organization. These systems continuously tracks the quality measures for the processes that deal with the workflow of the products or the services involved with them. This information is then regularly stored and shared for the purpose of employee motivation and guidance for operations process improvement and higher productivity. Quality and safety reporting systems also help in diagnosing risks in the process and accident preventions by threat analysis and control. The overall quality and safety reporting systems are used for equipment management, record maintenance, training management and incident reporting and documentation control through various tools, software and processes. Increasing use of electronic health record systems in the healthcare industry has propelled the demand for quality and safety reporting systems due to increasing investments in healthcare solutions and lower medical errors. Quality and safety reporting systems are gaining demand for standardizing processes, reducing errors and enhancing process safety measures. Transformation of industrial processes through digitization is attributed to propel the quality and safety reporting systems around the globe.

Market Size & Forecast

Quality and safety reporting systems market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in quality and safety reporting systems. Moreover, the many advantageous facilities of quality and safety reporting systems are exploited in the field of hospitality and manufacturing now and then. New uses for quality and safety reporting systems are discovered in various end-user industries on regular basis which is expected to drive the quality and safety reporting systems market rapidly. Currently the global quality and safety reporting systems market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of automation in the market. Advances in healthcare industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive quality and safety reporting systems market besides the wide range of functions of quality and safety reporting systems in an immense range of facilities such as hospitals, rehabilitation centers, clinics, long term care centers and others during the forecast period. On the basis of regional platform, global Quality and Safety Reporting Systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

On account of sustainable revenue generation from end-user industries, North America is panned to observe substantial quality and safety reporting systems market growth due to rising automation and safety systems usage. North America is anticipated to be followed by Europe in terms of consumption due to expanding quality and safety reporting systems requirements in manufacturing and energy and utility industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand and positively impact quality and safety reporting systems market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing quality and safety reporting systems application for healthcare safety and error reduction and prevention process. On the back of multiplying quality and safety reporting systems uses in growing end-use industries such as construction, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare and others, Asia Pacific is budding as a regional quality and safety reporting systems consumption market.

Key Players

Quantros, Inc.

The Patient Safety Company

Riskonnect, Inc.

PowerHealth Solutions

Advantmed, LLC

Datix Ltd.

Arrohealth, Talix, Inc.

Episource LLC

MRM Group

RadicaLogic Technologies, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global Quality and Safety Reporting Systems market includes the following segments:

By Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Solution Type

Software

Services

By Enterprise Type

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-User Industries

Energy And Utility

Hospitality

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Construction

Others

By Region

