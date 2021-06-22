Rapid Tests Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2017-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Rapid Tests Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Rapid Tests Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global rapid tests market generated $21,455 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $39,103 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2023. Rapid tests are diagnostic assays designed for use where preliminary screening tests need to be conducted. These tests are easy, quick, and provide specific results; hence, are used in settings with limited resources. Rapid tests are incorporated in diagnosis of different diseases and health conditions such as HIV, influenza, malaria, cancer, pregnancy & fertility, and others.

The rapid tests market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness regarding early diagnosis of disease, prevalence of infectious diseases, and need for low cost as well as accurate diagnostic testing. In addition, growth in personalized care and increased promotional activities by manufacturers encourage the usage rapid tests, which further facilitate the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of rapid tests and recall of several products due to false results are expected to impede the market growth.

The global rapid tests market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into over-the-counter (OTC) rapid test product and professional rapid test product. By application, the market is classified into infectious disease, cardiology, oncology, pregnancy & fertility, toxicology, glucose monitoring, and others. According to end user, it is segmented as hospital & clinic, diagnostic laboratory, home care, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Over-the-counter (OTC) Rapid Test Product

Professional Rapid Test Product

By Application

– Infectious Disease

– – – HPV

– – – Hepatitis

– – – Influenza

– – – Malaria

– – – HIV

– – – Others

– Cardiology

– Oncology

– Pregnancy & Fertility

– Toxicology

– Glucose Monitoring

– Others

By End User

– Hospital & Clinic

– Diagnostic Laboratory

– Home Care

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Akers Biosciences, Inc.

– Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories)

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

– Cepheid, Inc.

– Hologic, Inc.

– Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

– OraSure Technologies, Inc.

– Quidel Corporation

– Roche Diagnostics

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Abingdon Health

– ARKRAY, Inc.

– Biocom Diagnostics

– Biomerica, Inc.

– Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

– Epitope Diagnostics Inc.

– NanoRepro AG.

– Randox Laboratories Ltd.

