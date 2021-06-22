Smart Cities Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

Smart Cities Market Overview:

Smart cities are aimed for sustainable economic development and high quality of life by using information and communication technologies in multiple areas such as economy, environment, mobility, healthcare, living, and government. Adoption of smart cities solutions, rapid urbanization, and demand for better quality of life are the key factors that drive the growth of the global smart cities market. The main purpose of the smart cities mission is to drive economic growth and to improve the quality of life of individuals by empowering local area development and harnessing technology, particularly the technology which leads to smart outcomes. Therefore, it has been estimated that cities which will deploy smart mobility applications are expected to reduce commuting time by 15?20% by 2025, which shows the benefits of smart cities applications and motivates the governments to adopt it.

Increasing demand for smart city solutions supported by government initiatives, rising need to manage limited natural resources in a better way, increasing urban population, and growing focus on environmental sustainability are the major factors that fuel the growth of the global smart cities market. However, data security and privacy concerns associated with smart devices are some of the major factors that hamper the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the factor such as emergence of AI in smart cities the market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for smart cities market growth in the coming years.

The global smart cities market is segmented based on functional area and region. In terms of functional area, the market is divided into smart governance & smart education, smart energy, smart infrastructure, smart mobility, smart healthcare, smart building, and others. As per region, the smart cities market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global smart cities market is dominated by key players such as AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and others.

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global smart cities market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

By Functional Area

Smart Governance & Smart Education

Smart Energy

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Mobility

Smart Healthcare

Smart Building

Others

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

