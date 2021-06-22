Sports Medicine Devices Market to Robut with 7.9% of CAGR with $10,662.5 Million by 2025

The injuries are caused by the sports such as water soccer (football), water sports, cricket, rugby, basketball, athletic games and others. For instance, as per the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) the data has been reveled for the sport injuries that are caused by the soccer. The data stated that ankle sprain is most widely experienced injuries caused in the football players across the world. In US, approximately 240,000 injuries were treated in the emergency department and among them approximately 48,810 cases were for fractures and near 79,400 cases were for strain and sprains and also there were 5,000 cases for the dislocations.

The increase in the incidences of the sports injuries is contributed by the professional athlete, weekend sports players, youngster, children playing in the societies and sometime adults. Most of the sports injuries are orthopedic injuries which include sprain, strain, fractures, ligament breaks, pain, swelling and others. These injuries are broadly classified as acute and chronic.

The global sports medicine devices market accounted to US$ 5,822.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 10,662.5 Mn by 2025.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001113

Increasing Incidences of Sports Injuries

The increase in the incidences of the sports injuries is contributed by the professional athlete, weekend sports players, youngster, children playing in the societies and sometime adults. Most of the sports injuries are orthopedic injuries which include sprain, strain, fractures, ligament breaks, pain, swelling and others. These injuries are broadly classified as acute and chronic. As per the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), ankle sprain is most widely experienced injuries caused in the football players across the world. In US, approximately 240,000 injuries were treated in the emergency department and among them approximately 48,810 cases were for fractures and near 79,400 cases were for strain and sprains and also there were 5,000 cases for the dislocations.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Methods

The injuries in the sports are minor most of the times and in cases of the major injuries orthopedic doctors try to avoid surgical treatments. Most of the time minor injuries can be treated with minimally invasive methods such as physical therapy, bracing & casting, acupuncture, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. These treatments are less invasive than surgical procedures and generally requires shorter recovery period. These options of the minimally invasive methods are cost effective and are widely preferred due to the less recovery time and are easy to adapt by the patients.

There has been an increase in the number of sports medicine associations across the globe. The associations are involved in spreading the awareness about the sport medicine which is helping sports players and athletes to recover from their injuries. The players who are severely affected by the injuries or have lost their limbs or other body parts are treated with the rehabilitation therapy and other therapy. These players are being provided with the training programs to make players self-efficient and get back to their normal routines.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global sports medicine devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth. The global sports medicine devices market is witnessing a sheer rise in the current scenario and is expected to expand in the coming years. Increasing incidence of sports injuries is one of the major factor expected to propel the demand of sports medicine devices market.

Buy this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001113

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com