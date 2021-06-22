Synthetic Graphite Market Market Is Growing By 2027 | Well-known Players: GrafTech International Ltd.,Graphite India Limited,HEG Limited,Imerys Graphite and Carbon Switzerland SA

Synthetic Graphite Market research report predicts the extent of the market with data on key merchant incomes, improvement of the business by upstream and downstream, industry advance, key organizations, alongside sort portion and market application. Quality and straightforwardness is carefully kept up while doing research concentrates to offer you an outstanding statistical surveying report for your specialty. This Market report considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each fragment is benchmarked dependent on its market estimate, development rate, and general appeal. Another major section of this Synthetic Graphite Market report is the competitive scene which gives an unmistakable knowledge into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.

Graphite refers to a carbon element in its crystalline form with the atoms arranged in a hexagonal structure. It is the most suitable form of carbon under standard conditions. When amorphous carbon materials are processed under high temperature, it gives rise to synthetic graphite, which is a man-made substance. The amorphous carbon is derived from petroleum, coal, natural or synthetic organic materials. Synthetic graphite finds its application as a carbon raiser additive in iron and steel.

Leading Synthetic Graphite Market Players: GrafTech International Ltd.,Graphite India Limited,HEG Limited,Imerys Graphite and Carbon Switzerland SA,Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Co., Ltd.,Mersen Group,Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd.,Qingdao Kropfmuehl Graphite Co., Ltd.,SEC Carbon, Ltd.,Showa Denko K.K.

The global synthetic graphite market is segmented on the basis of form, product type, manufacturing process, sales channel, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of form the market classify into electrode, block, powder and fiber. As per product type the market is divided into primary and secondary. As per manufacturing process, the market is broken into isostatic, molded, expanded and extruded. The market in terms of sales channel is classified into direct sales and distributors. As per application the market is bifurcated into cathode & furnace, high temperature applications, polysilicon production, lubricants, foundry and others. Finally, in terms of end use industry the market is broken into metal, aerospace & defense, automotive, photovoltaic, electrical & electronics, industrial and others.

The synthetic graphite market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

