Thailand market has been one of the fast growing markets in South Asian region. However, the power industry could not keep up with high growth of power requirement resulted by economic development causing power shortage. Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) based lighting is currently promoted as a solution to reduce the power shortage as LED based lighting needs 30–90% less electricity when compared to other lighting sources. The economic growth in future is expected to further increase the urbanization in the country which will increase the pressure on infrastructure demanding higher power requirements in both commercial and residential categories. This future growth is expected to further boost the LED demand in Thailand during the forecast period.

The study of Thailand LEDs market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market with respect to the raw material availability, major players with their branding strategies and differentiating factors among others. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Thailand LEDs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period to reach $1.97 billion by 2022. The lighting segment is expected to contribute the largest growth towards the LED market which is expected to be driven by government subsidies, government investments, decreasing LED prices, and entry of multinational players in Thailand market.

Strong trade relation between Thailand and China is expected to be helpful in LEDs procurement for the LED products manufacturing facilities in the country. Multinational players have been investing in the Thailand LED products manufacturing market. Some of the prominent players in Thailand LED market are TP Halo LED Lighting Co. Ltd., Electronic Lighting Co. Ltd., Thai Stanley Electric Public Co. Ltd., and Lighting & Equipment.

