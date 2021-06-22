Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market is forecasted to reach at a notable value of around $2,771 million by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market by Disease Type (Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism), Drug Type (Levothyroxine, Liothyronine, Propylthiouracil, Imidazole-based Compound, and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Others), and Distribution/Sales Channel (Wholesaler/Distributor, Retailer, Mail-order Pharmacy, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global thyroid gland disorder market was valued at $2,057 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $2,771 million at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2025. Thyroid gland disorder treatments are indicated for thyroid disorders that occur in the thyroid gland of a human body. Thyroid disorder is defined as an abnormal release of thyroid hormones that play a key role in the regulation of metabolism. The thyroid disease occurs mainly due to a deficiency of iodine in the body.

Rise in the incidence of thyroid gland disorder, increase in the number of disease awareness programs especially in the developing countries, and development of effective combination drug therapies to treat thyroid gland disorder majorly drive the growth of the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market. However, side effects of the drugs leading to low adherence and stringent government regulations for the approval of combination of therapies hamper the market growth. Presence of large pool of undiagnosed patients due to asymptomatic nature of thyroid disorders help to open new avenues for the growth of the thyroid gland disorder treatment market in the near future.

The global thyroid gland disorder treatment market is segmented based on disease type, drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Based on disease type, the market is bifurcated into hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Based on drug type, the market is categorized into levothyroxine, liothyronine, propylthiouracil, imidazole-based compounds, and others. Based on route of administration, the market is classified into oral, intravenous, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into wholesaler or distributor, retailer, mail-order pharmacy, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Disease Type

– Hypothyroidism

– Hyperthyroidism

By Drug Type

– Levothyroxine

– Liothyronine

– Propylthiouracil

– Imidazole-based Compound

– Others



By Route of Administration

– Oral

– Intravenous

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Wholesaler/Distributor

– Retailer

– Mail-order Pharmacy

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– United Kingdom

– Italy

– Spain

– Others

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Others

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Others

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– AbbVie Inc.

– Pfizer Inc.

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Lannett Company, Inc.

– Allergan plc

– Mylan N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Novartis AG

– RLC LABS, Inc.

– Abbott Laboratories

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Market share analysis, 2017

3.4. Porters five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in incidence of thyroid gland disorders

3.5.1.2. Development of effective combination thyroid disorders drug therapies

3.5.1.3. Increase in number of disease awareness programs in developing regions

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Side effects that cause lesser patient adherence

3.5.2.2. Stringent government regulations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Availability of large pool of undiagnosed patients due to asymptomatic nature of thyroid disorders

CHAPTER 4: THYROID GLAND DISORDER TREATMENT MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Hypothyroidism

4.2.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Hyperthyroidism

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: THYROID GLAND DISORDER TREATMENT MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Levothyroxine

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Liothyronine

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Propylthiouracil

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Imidazole-based compounds

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: THYROID GLAND DISORDER TREATMENT MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Oral route

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Intravenous route

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: THYROID GLAND DISORDER TREATMENT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Wholesalers/Distributors

7.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Retailer

7.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Mail-Order Pharmacy

7.4.1. Market size and forecast

7.4.2. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Market size and forecast

7.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: THYROID GLAND DISORDER TREATMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

8.2.2. North America thyroid gland disorder treatment market by disease type

8.2.3. North America thyroid gland disorder treatment market by drug type

8.2.4. North America thyroid gland disorder treatment market by route of administration

8.2.5. North America thyroid gland disorder treatment market by distribution channel

8.2.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.2.6.1. U.S. thyroid gland disorder treatment market by disease type

8.2.6.2. U.S. thyroid gland disorder treatment market by drug type

8.2.6.3. U.S. thyroid gland disorder treatment market by route of administration

8.2.6.4. U.S. thyroid gland disorder treatment market by distribution channel

8.2.6.5. Canada thyroid gland disorder treatment market by disease type

8.2.6.6. Canada thyroid gland disorder treatment market by drug type

8.2.6.7. Canada thyroid gland disorder treatment market by route of administration

8.2.6.8. Canada thyroid gland disorder treatment market by distribution channel

8.2.6.9. Mexico thyroid gland disorder treatment market by disease type

8.2.6.10. Mexico thyroid gland disorder treatment market by drug type

8.2.6.11. Mexico thyroid gland disorder treatment market by route of administration

8.2.6.12. Mexico thyroid gland disorder treatment market by distribution channel

Continue…

