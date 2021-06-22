Topical Pain Relief Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

A fresh report titled “Topical Pain Relief Market by Therapeutic Class (Non-Opioids and Opioids), Type (Prescription Pain Relief and Over-the-Counter Pain Relief), Formulation (Cream, Gel, Spray, Patch, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Drug Stores, e-Commerce, and Retail & Grocery Stores) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Topical Pain Relief Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global topical pain relief market was valued at $7,481 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $13,276 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of arthritis is the major factor that contributes towards the growth of the topical pain relief market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include growth in geriatric population, lesser side effects caused due to use of topical analgesics as compared to oral pain relief, and high demand for topical pain relief by sports players. However, topical pain relief medications can cause irritated skin and they have a strong odor or unpleasant smell that impede the market growth. Conversely, development of online platform for the topical therapeutics and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4115



The global topical pain relief market is segmented into therapeutic class, type, formulation, distribution channel, and region. Based on therapeutic class, the market is divided into non-opioids and opioids. The non-opioids segment is further divided into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), methyl salicylate, capsaicin, lidocaine, and other non-opioids. The opioids segment is further bifurcated into buprenorphine and fentanyl. Based on type, the market is segmented into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) relief. Based on the formulation, the market is classified into cream, gel, spray, patch, and others. The distribution channels covered in the study include pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global topical pain relief market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key market segments

By Therapeutic Class

– Non-opioids

– – – Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDS)

– – – Methyl Salicylate

– – – Capsaicin

– – – Lidocaine

– Other Non-opioids

– – – Opioids

– – – Buprenorphine

– – – Fentanyl

By Type

– Prescription Pain Relief

– Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief

By Formulation

– Cream

– Gel

– Spray

– Patch

– Others

By Formulation

– Pharmacies & Drug Stores

– e-Commerce

– Retail & Grocery Stores

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Johnson & Johnson

– Novartis AG

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

– Pfizer Inc.

– Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

– Sanofi S.A.

– Topical BioMedics, Inc.

– AdvaCare Pharma

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

– Nestle S.A.

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/topical-pain-relief-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. By Therapeutic Class

1.3.2. By Type

1.3.3. By Formulation

1.3.4. By Distribution Channel

1.3.5. By Region

1.3.6. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in prevalence of arthritis

3.4.1.2. Growth in geriatric population

3.4.1.3. High demand for topical pain relief products by sportsperson

3.4.1.4. Lesser side effects caused by topical pain relief products as compared to oral medicines

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Topical pain relief sometimes cause skin irritants

3.4.2.2. Topical pain relief are characterized by unpleasant odor

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Emergence of online pharmacy

3.4.3.2. Opportunities in emerging economies

3.4.4. Impact analyses

3.5. Patent analysis (2013-2018)

3.5.1. Patent analysis, by year

3.5.2. Patent analysis for U.S., by year

CHAPTER 4: TOPICAL PAIN RELIEF MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC CLASS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Non-opioids

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)

4.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.2.2. Methyl salicylates

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.2.3. Capsaicin

4.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.2.4. Lidocaine

4.2.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.2.5. Other Non-Opioids

4.2.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Opioids

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1. Buprenorphine

4.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2.2. Fentanyl

4.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: TOPICAL PAIN RELIEF MARKET, BY FORMULATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Cream

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Gel

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Spray

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Patch

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: TOPICAL PAIN RELIEF MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Prescription pain relief

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Over-the-counter pain relief

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4115



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com