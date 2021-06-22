Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

A fresh report titled “Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market by Procedure (Transfemoral Implantation, Transapical Implantation, and Transaortic Implantation) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market revenue was valued at $2,761 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $8,138 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025. The volume market was valued at 107,011 units in 2017 and is expected to reach 337,778 units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), also called as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, which is performed to treat high-risk patients suffering from aortic stenosis. These high-risk patients refer to the patient population who cannot undergo surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) procedure. Older population (above 75 years of age) falls under the high-risk category, as the open-heart procedure is too risky for them. TAVR involves implantation of transcatheter aortic valves to regenerate the blood circulation ability of the aortic valve. The need of transcatheter aortic valve implantation is on the rise due to the increase in prevalence of aortic stenosis.

TAVI experiences market growth due to rise in geriatric population. Furthermore, advancements in the transcatheter aortic valves and increase in adoption rate of TAVI devices drive the market. However, stringent government regulations for approval of transcatheter aortic valves, which are class III medical devices and high cost associated with TAVI hamper the market growth. Conversely, use of TAVI systems for new indications, rise in healthcare expenditure in emerging economies, and increase in the interest of key players in the TAVI market are projected to provide several growth opportunities for the market throughout the forecast period.

The report segments the TAVI market based on procedure and region. According to procedure, it is classified into transfemoral implantation, transapical implantation, and transaortic implantation. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, and dynamics in the global TAVI market.

– An in-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2017 and 2025.

– This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations through 2017-2025, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the TAVI market is provided.

– An in-depth analysis of the current research and clinical developments within the TAVI market is provided.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which interprets the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Procedure

– Transfemoral Implantation

– Transapical Implantation

– Transaortic Implantation

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Switzerland

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Israel

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Boston Scientific Corporation (Symetis SA)

– Bracco S.p.A. (HLT, Inc.)

– Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

– JenaValve Technology, Inc.

– JC Medical, Inc.

– Medtronic plc

– Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

– NVT AG

– Venus Medtech, Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. KEY PLAYERS

1.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Threat of substitutes

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017

3.5. GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

3.5.1. U.S. FDA

3.5.2. Europe CE Mark

3.5.3. Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

3.6. CLINICAL TRIALS

3.7. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Rise in prevalence of aortic stenosis coupled with increase in geriatric population

3.7.1.2. Increase in adoption rate for transcatheter aortic valve implantation procedure

3.7.1.3. Increase in clinical evidence of safety and efficacy and new device approvals

3.7.1.4. Increase in number of TAVR Centers

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. High cost of the device and unfavorable reimbursement policies

3.7.2.2. Stringent regulatory approval process

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Use of TAVI systems for new indications

3.7.3.2. Rise in healthcare expenditure of developing countries

3.7.3.3. Increase in interest of local to global players in the TAVI market

3.7.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: TRANSCATHETER AORTIC VALVE IMPLANTATION MARKET, BY PROCEDURE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.1.2. Market size and forecast

4.1.3. Market volume and forecast

4.2. TRANSFEMORAL (TF) IMPLANTATION

4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2. Market volume and forecast

4.3. TRANSAPICAL (TA) IMPLANTATION

4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2. Market volume and forecast

4.4. TRANSAORTIC IMPLANTATION

4.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2. Market volume and forecast

CHAPTER 5: TRANSCATHETER AORTIC VALVE IMPLANTATION MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.1.2. Market volume and forecast

5.2. NORTH AMERICA

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.3. Market volume and forecast, by country

5.2.3.1. U.S.

5.2.3.2. Canada

5.2.3.3. Mexico

5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by procedure

5.2.5. Market volume and forecast, by procedure

5.3. EUROPE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3.3. Market volume and forecast, by country

5.3.3.1. Germany

5.3.3.2. France

5.3.3.3. Italy

5.3.3.4. Switzerland

5.3.3.5. UK

5.3.3.6. Rest of Europe

5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by procedure

5.3.5. Market volume and forecast, by procedure

5.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4.3. Market volume and forecast, by country

5.4.3.1. Japan

5.4.3.2. China

5.4.3.3. India

5.4.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4. Market size and forecast, by procedure

5.4.5. Market volume and forecast, by procedure

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5.3. Market volume and forecast, by country

5.5.3.1. Brazil

5.5.3.2. South Africa

5.5.3.3. Israel

5.5.3.4. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.5. Rest of LAMEA

5.5.4. Market size and forecast, by procedure

5.5.5. Market volume and forecast, by procedure

Continue @…



