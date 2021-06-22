Volumetric Analysis of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Innovations & Forecast till 2023

A fresh report titled “Volumetric Analysis of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Volumetric Analysis of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global market volume for blood gas and electrolyte analyzers was 2,733 thousand units in 2016, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023 to reach 4,749 thousand units by 2023. Blood gas analyzers are used to measure different parameters such as pH, blood gas such as pCO2 and pO2, electrolytes, and metabolites from the whole blood sample. Blood is collected from the patient and introduced into the analyzer.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3937

The analyzer leads the blood into a measuring chamber, which has ion selective electrodes (IE), the electrodes that are sensitive only to the measurement of interest. This analysis of the blood sample helps to detect medical conditions such as kidney failure, heart failure, uncontrolled diabetes, hemorrhage, chemical poisoning, a drug overdose, shock, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Doctors recommend for blood gas test if symptoms such as shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing, confusion, and nausea are witnessed. The pH value of blood, serum, or plasma is an indicator of the balance between the blood, renal (kidney), and lung (respiratory) systems, that is, depending on acidic or basic blood sample of the patients, the functioning of these vital organs of the body can be determined. The pCO2 (a by-product of metabolism) and pO2 value of arterial blood is a measure of how well the body eliminates carbon dioxide and can absorb oxygen in the lungs, which helps to determine the working of the lungs and related organs. Electrolytes and metabolites give further information about body chemistry.

As blood gas and electrolyte analyzers have wide applications, they are used in a variety of medical facilities, including intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and coronary care units (CCUs). This report includes the study of number of ICUs, NICUs, and CCUs from 2016 to 2023 across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Furthermore, the report discusses about the number of these units (ICUs, NICUs, and CCUs) that do not use a point-of-care blood gas and electrolyte analyzer. In addition, the report includes market share analysis for devices and consumables by value and volume.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The study provides analysis of the blood gas analyzers and electrolyte analyzer market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis by volume helps to understand the usage of devices and consumables and prevailing opportunities in the respective market.

– Comprehensive analysis of key market players within the market predicts the competitive outlook of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.

Volumetric Analysis of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Key Segments:

By Type

– Analyzers/Instruments

By Product

– Blood Gas Analyzers

– Electrolyte Analyzers

– Combined Analyzers

By Modality

– Portable

– Benchtop

– Laboratory

– Consumables

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/volumetric-analysis-of-blood-gas-and-electrolyte-analyzer-market-amr

Table of Content

Chapter: 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2 MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

2.2. POINT-OF-CARE (POC) & BENCHTOP BLOOD GAS AND ELECTROLYTE ANALYZERS MARKET

2.2.1. Market size and forecast

2.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS,2016

2.3.1. Market share analysis for the value market of global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers, 2016

2.3.2. Market share analysis for the value market of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers/instruments, 2016

2.3.3. Market share analysis for the value market of consumables used in blood gas and electrolyte analyzers, 2016

2.3.4. Market share analysis for the volume market of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers/instruments, 2016

2.3.5. Market share analysis for the volume market of consumables used in blood gas and electrolyte analyzers, 2016

2.3.6. Market share analysis for the value market of North America blood gas and electrolyte analyzers/instruments, 2016

2.3.7. Market share analysis for the value market of Europe blood gas and electrolyte analyzers/instruments, 2016

2.3.8. Market share analysis for the value market of Asia-Pacific blood gas and electrolyte analyzers/instruments, 2016

2.3.9. Market share analysis for the value market of LAMEA blood gas and electrolyte analyzers/instruments, 2016

2.4. DATA FOR ICUS, NICUS, AND CCUS

2.4.1. ICUs

2.4.1.1. Number of ICUs and forecast

2.4.2. NICUs

2.4.2.1. Number of NICUs and forecast

2.4.3. CCUs

2.4.3.1. Number of CCUs and forecast

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3937

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com