Web Real-Time Communication Market Demand, Trends and Worldwide Growth 2017-2023

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Web Real-Time Communication Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The Web Real-Time Communication Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Web real-time communication or WebRTC is a novel technology that enables peer-to-peer audio, video, and data communication between two web browsers without any need of additional plugins or downloads. The user only requires a compatible web browser as WebRTC does not require additional frameworks, applications, or plugins such as Flash, JavaScript API, Silverlight, or others. WebRTC offers high performance and low latency and, which eliminates the extra costs associated with the bandwidths across the wire.

The global WebRTC market growth is attributed to cost-effective benefits of the WebRTC technology, advancements in communication through web, and increase in adoption on WebRTC technology among enterprises, owing to its easy access on mobile devices & desktops and high performance in low cost. Furthermore, rise in population, especially in Asia-Pacific, increase in ICT expenditure in the developing and the underdeveloped countries, high-speed connectivity, development of adequate internet infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and South America, and surge in number of youth population using smartphones are expected to boost the market growth in the near future. In addition, rise in awareness about the WebRTC technology among end users, rapid proliferation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in businesses, and growth prospects for WebRTC in untapped markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the global WebRTC industry during the analysis period. However, lack of universal standards, increase in security & privacy concerns, and need to replace the existing Voice Over IP (VoIP)/video conferencing infrastructure are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Moreover, WebRTC is being standardized by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), which are expected to offer ubiquitous standards for WebRTC technology and widen its presence globally.

The global WebRTC market is segmented based on component, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further fragmented into voice calling & conferencing, video calling & conferencing, message & file sharing, and others (social networking and gaming). Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; telecom; public sector; media & entertainment; manufacturing; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global WebRTC industry include Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Polycom, Oracle Corporation, Tokbox Inc., AT&T Inc., Genband, Plivo, Twilio, Quobis, and Apidaze. These players have expanded their market presence by adopting various business strategies such as acquisition, geographic expansion, product development, strategic alliances, and collaborations.

