Automated Guided Vehicles is Growing at a high CAGR by 2026 according to a New Research Report by Savant Automation, KUKA Group, Jungheinrich Group, Murata Machinery, ABB, Invia Robotics, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Transbotics,

According to Publisher, the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is accounted for $1.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

The emerging E-commerce industry, adoption of industrial automation by SMEs and demand for automation in material handling across Industries are some of the factors impelling the market growth. However, high installation, maintenance, & switching costs and low labor cost in emerging countries are restricting the market growth.

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are totally automated transport systems that are used in manufacturing of unmanned vehicles. The main function of these vehicles is to safely transport all types of products and materials without any human interference. Automated guided vehicles are widely being used in areas of production, logistics, warehousing, and distribution as they ensure profitability through efficient and accurate operations.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016638



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Konecranes

Motum

ABB Ltd

Invia Robotics

Locus Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Transbotics Corporation

Savant Automation

SSI Schaefer Systems International Dwc Llc

KUKA Group

Jungheinrich Group

Murata Machinery

Dematic Corp

Toyota Material Handling

John Bean Technologies (Jbt) Corporation

Addverb Technologies

Seegrid Corporation

Swisslog Holding

Amerden Inc

Oceaneering AGV Systems

Amongst navigation technology, Vision Guidance segment held considerable market share during the predicted period. Vision guided vehicles learn a route by “seeing” as it travels through 360-degree in-built camera. The visual record is then converted to computer code. The vehicle then can respond to directions, recognizing routes by matching what it sees to what it learned.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The region growth is supported by the increasing manufacturing and logistics activities in the emerging countries such as China and India. The flourishing manufacturing and automobile sectors in the region are expected to spur the demand for the market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automated Guided Vehicle market include Konecranes Motum, ABB Ltd, Invia Robotics, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Transbotics Corporation, Savant Automation, SSI Schaefer Systems International Dwc Llc, KUKA Group, Jungheinrich Group, Murata Machinery, Dematic Corp, Toyota Material Handling, John Bean Technologies (Jbt) Corporation, Addverb Technologies, Seegrid Corporation, Swisslog Holding, Amerden Inc and Oceaneering AGV Systems.

Battery types Covered:

-Nickel-Based

-Lithium-Ion

-Lead

-Other Battery Type

Navigation Technologies Covered:

-Optical Tape Guidance

-Vision Guidance

-Laser Guidance

-Inductive Guidance

-Magnetic Guidance

-Other Navigation Technologies

Types Covered:

-Assembly Line Vehicle

-Pallet Truck

-Tow Vehicle

-Forklift Truck

-Unit Load Carrier

Applications Covered:

-Packaging

-Assembly

-Storage

-Distribution

-Transportation

End Users Covered:

-Retail

-Healthcare

-Logistics

-Aerospace

-Food & Beverage

-Manufacturing

-Automotive

-Other End users

Regions Covered:

-North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

-Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

-South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

-Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016638



Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876