Current and Future Scope of Waste Paper Management Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to Reach US$ 59.64 billion by 2026 | Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast Report

According to Publisher, the Global Waste Paper Management Market is accounted for $37.69 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $59.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The stringent laws implemented by the government to protect the environment, rise in awareness programs for waste management and growing industrialization and urbanization has raised the demand for paper & paper products are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, increasing digitalization of the technology and people strongly adopting paperless work culture are factors that might pose as restraints for growth of the waste paper management market over the forecast period. Moreover, economic benefits attract paper manufacturers to recycle paper and decreased environmental impact through paper recycling is providing ample of opportunities for the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Allied Waste Industries Inc.,Company

Eco Waste Solutions

Macpresse Europa S.R.L

Reliable Paper Recycling, Inc

ACM Waste Management PLC

Utopia Waste Management Ltd

Waste Management Inc.

Zero Waste Energy, LLC.

International Paper Company

Harris Waste Management Group, Inc.

Organic Waste Systems

Cascades Recovery Inc.,

Republic Services, Inc.

Hills Waste Solutions Limited

Shanks Waste Management

Paper is an essential product in day to day life. With the rise in number of educational organizations and industries globally, the demand and consumption of paper and paper products is also growing globally. Waste papers are either obtained from paper mill paper scraps, discarded paper materials and waste paper material discarded after consumer use. The method of waste paper recycling generally involves combining used or old paper with water and chemicals to break it down. The majority of the used paper is considered as trash and goes directly into trash bins.

By paper grade, Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) has hugely flavored the market owing to support the manufacture of sustainable paper and fiber products, creating jobs and boosting local economy. By geography, Asia Pacific region dominate the global waste paper management market due to rising industrialization relevant to waste management in the developing nations such as India and China. North America is expected to grow quickly owing to high efficient technology developed for waste paper management and a high number of the manufacturers of paper pulp and waste paper.

Equipments Covered:

– Processing Equipment

– Collection & Transportation equipment

– Segregation Equipment

– Storage Equipment

Services Covered:

– Precipitators

– Pulper

– Collection & Transportation

– Storage

– Processing

– Compactors

– De-Inking Machine

– Scrubbers

– Disposal

– Sheet Cutter

– Air Heater

– Mixers

– Forming Machine

– Pressing Machine

– Drier

– Combustors

– Incineration

– Recycling

– Shredders

– Sorting

Source Of Waste Papers Covered:

– Industrial

– Institutional

– Residential

– Commercial

– Other Source Of Waste Papers

Paper Grades Covered:

– Old Newspaper (ONP)

– Old Corrugated Containers (OCC)

– Pulp Substitutes

– High-Grade De-Inked Paper

– Mixed Papers

– Magazines

– Pamphlets

Types Covered:

– Recover

– Replace

– Recycle

– Reuse

– Reduce

– Other Types

Recycled Products Covered:

– Facial Tissues

– Paper Towels

– Confetti

– Newspaper

– Containerboard

– Newsprint

– Other Recycled Products

Regions Covered:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– New Zealand

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chile

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Continue….

