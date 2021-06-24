EU5 5G market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 to 2025

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. The EU5 5G market is anticipated to show a triple-digit growth rate in the forecasted period.

The European Commission’s had already launched a 5G action plan under its digital market strategy in 2016. Under the strategy, it had made spectrum brands available for 5G and set up the roadmap for private and public investment. This is expected to make 5G adoption easy in the EU5 countries. Since 2013, European countries are making an enormous investment on LTE- advanced networks and working on its continuous deployment. These are facilitating new services that are leading to spectrum reframing and shutdown of 2G and 3G networks. The collective advancement of this technology is expected to drive 5G connections.

The EU 5 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. These are further divided into data per user and 5G data traffic for each categories. In the EU 5, SIM cellular connections hold majority of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to show triple-digit growth rates. Also, SIM connections are expected to expand from 752 Mn to 882 Mn from 2016 to 2020, with 130% penetration.The EU5 region is expected to outrun the 4G adoption. By 2025, it is expected that about 75% of the population in the EU5 countries will be under 5G coverage. Countries like the UK (United Kingdom), Germany, and France are expected to lead the 5G market.

Key growth factors:

o The major growth factors of the EU5 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks

o EU5 is looking forward to take up a leadership role in the 5G market. It is estimated that Europe will reach about 214 5G connection by 2025

Threats and key players:

o A major challenge for EU5 developers and internet companies is the lack of economies of scale in national markets in comparison to the U.S., or emerging markets in Asia such as China and India

o The key players in these markets are Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, and BT

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the EU 5 5G market

2. The forecasted market size data of the EU 5 5G market

3. The forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, and each segment’s data usage (GB/month) and data traffic (EB/year)

4. The forecasted market size for applications- Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, others

5. Market trends in the EU 5 5G market

6. Market drivers and challenges in the EU 5 5G market

7. Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the EU 5 5G market and its segments by applications

2. Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the EU 5 5G market

3. Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

