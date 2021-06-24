Global Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Market Share, Size and Forecast 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Market Research Report 2019-2025” new reports to its research database. The report spread across 111 pages with tables and figures in it.

Microbial enhanced oil recovery (MEOR) is a biological based technology consisting in manipulating function or structure, or both, of microbial environments existing in oil reservoirs. The ultimate aim of MEOR is to improve the recovery of oil entrapped in porous media while increasing economic profits. MEOR is a tertiary oil extraction technology allowing the partial recovery of the commonly residual two-thirds of oil, thus increasing the life of mature oil reservoirs.

Aging Oil and Gas Infrastructure, Rise in offshore drilling activities, demand for alternative technologies, Economic and Environmental Factors, CO2 Reducing Emission Policies and Rise in Demand for Fuel, are key factors to drive Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market. Additionally, Microbial enhanced oil recovery market is driven by the facts such as increasing number of mature wells globally, rising demand for cleaner sources for extracting oil, and recovering prices of crude oil. Asia Pacific is projected to lead to its tremendous growth in the next few years. Several oil companies across Malaysia, China, and India are implementing the technology to enhance their output using low-cost solutions.

In 2019, the market size of Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery).

This report studies the global market size of Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Titan Oil Recovery

Chemiphase

GULF ENERGY SAOC

Environmental BioTechnologies

ONGC TERI Biotech Limited

RAM Biochemicals

Micro-Bac International

Microbial Energy

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Market Segment by Product Type

Biomass Formation

Bio-Surfactants

Bio-Polymers

Bio-Solvents

Organic Acids

Bio-Gases

Bio-emulsifiers

Hydrocarbon Metabolism

Market Segment by Application

Interfacial Tension Reduction

Emulsification and De-Emulsification

Selective Plugging and Wettability Alteration

Gas Production

Biodegradation

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast. To present the key Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

