Global Military Personal Protection Equipment Industry Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Market Share, Size, Trends, Revenue, CAGR and SWOT Analysis

Military personal protection equipment is an important part of military gear that is used for protecting troops. It includes protective body armor, garment ensembles, footwear covers, gloves, and helmets among others items.

The global Military Personal Protection Equipment market is valued at — million US$ in 2018 and will reach — million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Military Personal Protection Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Military Personal Protection Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Military Personal Protection Equipment in these regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ArmorWorks

BAE Systems

Revision Military Inc. Honeywell Advanced Fibres

Eagle Industries Unlimited Inc.

3M Ceradyne

Armorsource

Cigweld Pty Ltd

Gentex Corporation

Honeywell Advanced Fibres and Composites

Lindstrom Group

Military Personal Protection Equipment market size by Type

Body Armor (IBA)

Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV)

Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH)

Pelvic Protection Systems (PPS)

Life Safety Jackets

Military Combat Eye Protection (MCEP)

Others

Military Personal Protection Equipment market size by Applications

Army

Air Force

Navy

Others

Market size by Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

