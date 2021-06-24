Global Overview – Opportunities, Vendors, Types, Applications, Forecast 2026

Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market was valued at US$ 401.23 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 640.46 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.02% during a forecast period.

Virtual customer premise equipment is a way to deliver network services such as routing, firewall security and virtual private network connectivity to enterprises by using software rather than dedicated hardware devices. It offers updated physical networking infrastructure that can be changed into sharable virtual resources and accessible from anywhere.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding virtual customer premises equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by component, application area, service model, organization size, and region and, project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to a particular market segment.

The increasing demand for cloud-based or mobility solutions which influence positively in driving the growth for virtual customer premises equipment market. The improvement of time to market and the avoidance of downtime for network infrastructure are key factors estimated to encourage the growth of the global virtual customer premises equipment market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the growing implementation of private clouds across diverse organizations is another factor projected to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the near future. However, the reliability issues and the lack of a skilled workforce are likely to hinder the growth of the overall market. Other factors restraining the growth of virtual customer premises equipment market include security and limited knowledge.

Professional services observe with network-based regulatory standards of virtual customer premise equipment technologies and hence the professional services segment is estimated to grow gradually in the virtual customer premise equipment market during the forecast period.

Data centers and telecom service providers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the virtual customer premise equipment market during the forecast period. The data generated by telecom companies, which is stored and retrieved from data centers, is enormous. With the use of virtual customer premise equipment solutions, telecom companies can easily transfer their business functions from one geographic location to another.

North America is estimated to lead the global virtual customer premises equipment market over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of virtual customer premises equipment service providers offering tailored solutions to multiple application areas. North America has been witnessing high adoption of virtual customer premises equipment on a large scale as it has been an early adopter of network virtualization technologies.

Some of the key players in the global virtual customer premises equipment market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Versa Networks, ALTEN Calsoft Labs, IBM Corporation, VMWare Inc., NEC Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Telco Systems, and Ericsson Inc.

The scope of the Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market

Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market by Solutions/Tools

Virtual Switches

Virtual Routers

Application and Controller Platform

Security and Compliance

Infrastructure Management and Orchestration

Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market by Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market by Service Model

IAAS

PAAS & SAAS

Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market by Application Area

Enterprises

Data Center & Telecom Services

Others

Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market by Organization Size

SMEs

Large Scale Enterprises

Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Versa Networks

ALTEN Calsoft Labs

IBM Corporation

VMWare Inc.

NEC Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Telco Systems

Ericsson Inc.

Arista Networks

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Report Description:

