Growth of Hybrid Street Lighting Systems Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

Global (United States, European Union and China) Hybrid Street Lighting Systems Market Research Report 2019-2025

A hybrid street lighting system is a standalone outdoor lighting system used to illuminate an open area or a street. The hybrid street lights are powered by solar and wind energy. The hybrid street lighting system typically consists of a compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) or light-emitting diode (LED) fixed inside as a luminaire, which is mounted on a pole.

The rise in government support is one of the primary drivers for market growth. The increased collaboration between the local governments, international organizations, and regional non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are also expected to contribute to the growth of the hybrid street lighting market. The rise in support has been observed due to the technology improvements offering better living conditions for citizens, and many schemes have been put in place across Asia and Africa for the development of the market. Moreover, these schemes, announced by the governments provide subsidies and discounts to the projects focussed on growth and application of the solar lighting schemes, and it also guarantees no cutting down of profit margins for the vendors. Thus, the growth of the market in developing countries propels the hybrid street lighting systems market in the future.

The rising urbanization has been one of the latest trends that gain traction in the market. The mounting urbanization leads to governments increasing their services and facilities such as drinking water facility, street lighting, and waste management. In addition, the expansion of street light services will rise the power consumption and spending for the municipalities. However, adoption of off-grid technologies such as the hybrid street lighting systems in municipalities is also foreseen to propel the requirement for off-grid power systems, particularly in the emerging countries of Africa and Asia.

In 2019, the market size of Hybrid Street Lighting Systems is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hybrid Street Lighting Systems.

This report studies the global market size of Hybrid Street Lighting Systems, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Hybrid Street Lighting Systems production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Eolgreen

Guangzhou HY Energy Technology

Phono Solar

Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy

UGE

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Market Segment by Product Type

Solar Energy Hybrid

Wind Energy Hybrid

Both Wind and Solar Energy Hybrid

Others

Market Segment by Application

Infrastructure

Shopping Plaza

Industrial Area

Public Road

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Hybrid Street Lighting Systems status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hybrid Street Lighting Systems manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hybrid Street Lighting Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

