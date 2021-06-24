Halliburton Company Estimates Largest Market Share in the Oilfield Services Market

‘Global Oilfield Services Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)’ from DataM Intelligence provides expert analysis into the market share, size, industry outlook, volume, major manufacturers and future trends in this industry.

Oilfield Services Market Trends

Global consumption of oil & gas, Increasing investments in drilling and exploration of oil & gas resources.

Also, the growing focus on renewable energy due to environmental concerns is also leading the market to expand. In addition to all of the reasons as mentioned earlier, increasing advancement in oil and gas exploration technology and increasing Iranian oil export is creating new opportunities for the oilfield services market globally.

Oilfield Services Industry Segmentation

By services

By Application

By Type

By Geography

North America accounted for the largest global oilfield services market share due to growing oil & gas exploration activities in the U.S.

Oilfield Services Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players in global Oilfield Services market include Schlumberger, Halliburton, Saipem, Transocean, Baker Hughes, Weatherford International, and China Oilfield Services.

Recent developments in this market

In Jan 2018, Houston-based Stallion Oilfield Services completed two acquisitions. As a result, it has expanded its transportation services in the Permian Basin and the tri-state area of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

In Mar 2018, Gradient Energy Services (GES), an oilfield services company announced a water treatment facility contract with a major operator in the Delaware Basin.

Features of this report

Factors impacting the market,

Porter 5 Forces,

Market Share Analysis,

Price trend analysis,

Product Benchmarking, and

Company profiles.

Following contents are contained in this report-

1. Oilfield Services Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Oilfield Services Market – Executive Summary

3. Oilfield Services Market – Introduction

4. Industry Trends

5. Market Outlook

6. Industry Services

6.1. Oilfield Services Market – By Services

6.2. Oilfield Services Market- By Application

6.3. Oilfield Services Market- By Type

7. Regional, Country-level Analysis

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.4. South America

7.5. RoW

8. Competitive Trends

9. Company Profiles

