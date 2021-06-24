Healthcare Sector is Boosting the Growth for the Industrial Gases Market

DataM Intelligence presents a market research report on ‘Global Industrial Gases Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’. This report provides expert analysis into the size, scope, magnitude, key players and future trends in this industry.

There is a proposed merger of equals between The Linde Group and Praxair which has already been approved by The European Commission (EU). This merger would change the dynamics of the Industrial Gas industry.

Industrial Gases Market Dynamics

Thus, the broad applications of Industrial gases in the healthcare sector are boosting the market for Industrial Gases. The stringent laws and regulations associated with the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of Industrial Gases tend to decrease the profit margin for the companies. And also the cost involved in the room of Industrial Gases is very high. So, these factors can be a potential barrier to the growth of the market.

Industrial Gases Market Segmentation

The Global Industrial Gases Market report segments the market by gas type and by end-user industry. Gas type the market includes Oxygen, Nitrogen, Helium, Hydrogen, Carbon dioxide, Acetylene, Argon, and Others.

Nitrogen is the largest segment in this category. Nitrogen is a critical cryogenic agent in cooling, chilling and food freezing. Because of its freezing temperatures, immersion freezing in liquid nitrogen is the fastest freezing method known for producing Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) foods. Nitrogen also plays a crucial role in reducing spoilage, discoloration and off–flavors, giving strength to retail packaging.

Industrial Gases Market Regional Shares

North America contributes significantly to the Industrial Gas Market. It is because of the rapid rise in the automotive and construction sector in the U.S. which is propelling the demand for Industrial Gases.

Also, the consumption of industrial gases is increasing in refineries as there is a high demand for cleaner-burning fuels in U.S. which is driving the need for Hydrogen in the U.S.

APAC is predicted to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the demand of industrial gases in manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare and food sector in this region because of rapid urbanization and fast-growing population.

Industrial Gases Market Competitive Analysis

The Global Industrial Gases market report profiles the following companies- Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, The Linde Group, Praxair, The BOC Group, BASF, Messer Group, Tai-yo Nippon Sanso and Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, and Linde Group hold the majority of the market share of the Industrial Gases. Air Liquide operated in 80 countries and had net revenue of about 23 billion in 2017.

