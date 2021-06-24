Human Capital Management Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027- ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor, Kronos, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group, SAP SE, Workday

The “Global Human Capital Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

A set of practices focused on organizational needs for provisioning specific competencies to the businesses comprising of components as workforce acquisition, workforce optimization and workforce management collectively are defined as Human Capital Management (HCM). Applications such as personnel administration, benefits administration, payroll, employee self-service, and service center facilitate the implementations of human capital management in an organization. The human capital management solution ensures the development and management of individuals in accordance with their key responsibility areas coupled with ensuring remarkable employee engagement towards better organizational performance.

The report aims to provide an overview of the human capital management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, organization size, end-user, and geography. The global human capital management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading human capital management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players:

– ADP LLC

– Cornerstone OnDemand

– Epicor Software Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Infor

– Kronos, Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– Sage Group plc

– SAP SE

– Workday, Inc.

Rapid demands for streamlining the HR-based operations in organizations and the exponential adoptions of cloud-based HCM software are anticipated to be the major drivers for the human capital management market. Data security and privacy concerns coupled with the need to comply with stringent data privacy regulations to hinder the growth of the human capital management market. Increasing advancements in the field of digitalization of HR-based functions would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the human capital management market.

The global human capital management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the human capital management market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment model, the human capital management market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Further, the human capital management market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The human capital management market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, government, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and others.

Human Capital Management Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Human Capital Management Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Human Capital Management Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

