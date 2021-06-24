Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2019 With Expected Growth Top Key Companies- Cognizant, Deutsche Post, GE Transportation (Wabtec Corporation), HighJump Software, IBM Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Profit Tools

The “Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

The intermodal freight transportation is a vital aspect of the freight management system, which involves using of multiple modes for moving the shipment to the destination. Growing trade practices across the globe and resulting container traffic have created the need for an efficient intermodal freight transportation system. Integration of newer technologies and optimized software solutions by leading companies is sighted to be contributing significantly to the market growth.

The report aims to provide an overview of intermodal freight transportation market with detailed market segmentation by component, mode, industry vertical, and geography. The global intermodal freight transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading intermodal freight transportation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players:

– Cognizant

– Deutsche Post AG

– GE Transportation (Wabtec Corporation)

– HighJump Software Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Motorola Solutions, Inc.

– Profit Tools, Inc.

– SAP SE

– The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

– WiseTech Global

The global intermodal freight transportation market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period on account of an increasing need for a reliable and efficient transportation system. Also, the adoption of cloud solutions and intermodal dispatch solutions is further expected to fuel market growth. However, poor infrastructure may hamper the growth of the intermodal freight transportation market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the shifting focus of shippers towards Geospatial Intermodal Freight Transportation (GIFT) is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market players over the coming years.

The global intermodal freight transportation market is segmented on the basis of component, mode, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the mode, the market is segmented as truck-rail, truck-air, truck-water, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as aerospace & defense, oil & gas, construction, chemicals, energy & mining, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, consumer and retail, industrial & manufacturing, and others.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The reports cover key developments in the intermodal freight transportation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from intermodal freight transportation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for intermodal freight transportation in the global market.

