Rear-Seat Infotainment Systems Market is Expected to Generate Huge Acquisition | Global Analysis and Forecast Report with Key Players – Apple, Robert Bosch, BMW, Delphi, Audi, Microsoft, Panasonic, Garmin, Airbiquity, Harman, Pioneer, Intel

Publisher, is pleased to announce this latest publication. Increasing demand for luxury cars, innovative technological advancements, and new product offerings are the major factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of smart phones, advancements in operating systems are some of the other factors propelling the market growth. However, high costs of infotainment systems, quality issues of aftermarket products are the constraints restricting the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Apple

Robert Bosch

BMW

Delphi

Audi

Microsoft

Panasonic

Alpine Electronics

Garmin

Airbiquity

MapmyIndia

Fujitsu-Ten

Aisin Seiki

Clarion

Nuance Communications

Harman

Pioneer

Intel

By End user the Aftermarket segment dominates the market owing to availability of a wide array of customization options to meet the changing needs of the consumers. The aftermarket of rear-seat infotainment systems consists of on-board kits that are available through third-party vendors. Geographically, North America dominates the market due to high demand for rear-seat infotainment systems spurred by the increasing population of baby boomers and the augmented sales of luxury cars. In addition, the recent increase in the number of vendors and vendor offerings will also aid in the strong growth of the market in the region.

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Passenger Cars

Technology Types Covered:

– Multimedia Player

– Navigation Systems

Operating Systems Covered:

– QNX

– Microsoft

– Linux

– Other Operating Systems

End Users Covered:

– OEMs

– Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Continue….

