Rear-Seat Infotainment Systems Market is Expected to Generate Huge Acquisition | Global Analysis and Forecast Report with Key Players – Apple, Robert Bosch, BMW, Delphi, Audi, Microsoft, Panasonic, Garmin, Airbiquity, Harman, Pioneer, Intel
Publisher, is pleased to announce this latest publication. Increasing demand for luxury cars, innovative technological advancements, and new product offerings are the major factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of smart phones, advancements in operating systems are some of the other factors propelling the market growth. However, high costs of infotainment systems, quality issues of aftermarket products are the constraints restricting the market growth.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Apple
Robert Bosch
BMW
Delphi
Audi
Microsoft
Panasonic
Alpine Electronics
Garmin
Airbiquity
MapmyIndia
Fujitsu-Ten
Aisin Seiki
Clarion
Nuance Communications
Harman
Pioneer
Intel
By End user the Aftermarket segment dominates the market owing to availability of a wide array of customization options to meet the changing needs of the consumers. The aftermarket of rear-seat infotainment systems consists of on-board kits that are available through third-party vendors. Geographically, North America dominates the market due to high demand for rear-seat infotainment systems spurred by the increasing population of baby boomers and the augmented sales of luxury cars. In addition, the recent increase in the number of vendors and vendor offerings will also aid in the strong growth of the market in the region.
Vehicle Types Covered:
– Heavy Commercial Vehicles
– Light Commercial Vehicles
– Passenger Cars
Technology Types Covered:
– Multimedia Player
– Navigation Systems
Operating Systems Covered:
– QNX
– Microsoft
– Linux
– Other Operating Systems
End Users Covered:
– OEMs
– Aftermarket
Regions Covered:
– North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
– Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
– Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
– South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
– Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
Continue….
